This South Korean Drama Is A Surprise Hit On Netflix

One of the best parts about streaming services like Netflix is it allows international shows and movies a chance to find a much larger audience throughout the world who want to try watching something new. It’s unlikely American fans would have heard of Han So-hee, Song Kang, or Chae Jong-hyeop otherwise nor seen the impressive K-Drama they starred in otherwise.

Currently in the top ten most popular shows on Netflix beating out other major hits like Riverdale, Nevertheless is certainly worth checking out — even with English subtitles.

“Park Jae-Eon (Song Kang) is a university student, majoring in art. He seems nice to everyone and he is usually cheerful. Yet, he is really indifferent to others and he doesn’t want to have a romantic relationship. Unexpectedly, he falls for Yoo Na-Bi (Han So-Hee) and begins to change. Yoo Na-Bi is an art student at the same university as Park Jae-Eon. In her past, she broke up with her first love due to his unfaithful ways. After that, decided to become unswayed by love. She then meets Park Jae-Eon and develops feelings for him.” Synopsis From AsianWiki

The show is based on a popular webcomic called Algoitjiman with the live-action adaptation not only being popular in South Korea but internationally whenever new episodes release. Those who want to see what the fuss is all about and catch up on the episodes released so far can find the show streaming on Netflix.