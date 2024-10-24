Who is Stacey Williams, the former model caught in a ‘twisted game’ between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

This article talks about sexual assault and abuse.

To say the list of blemishes on Donald Trump’s character is substantial would be a massive understatement. From his countless daily untruths, history of infidelity, and multiple cases of sexually harassing and assaulting women to the fact he’s a literal felon and the only twice-indicted President in United States history, it genuinely is a mystery to sane people why anyone would consider him a role model or want to vote for him.

Another deeply questionable detail about Trump is his association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump was photographed and filmed with Epstein and his equally unsavory associate Ghislaine Maxwell multiple times, and he famously described the former as a “terrific guy” and added, “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

That association with the former financier, who passed away in jail in 2019, is coming back to haunt him again, as Stacey Williams, who met Trump through Epstein, is accusing the 2024 Republican Party presidential candidate of groping and sexually touching her in an incident in Trump Tower in 1993. She described the incident as “a twisted game” between the two men as Epstein watched on with a smile. But who is she?

Who is Stacey Williams?

Stacey Williams is a former fashion model born on 15 April 1968 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is 56 now and was either 24 or 25 when the alleged incident with Donald Trump occurred (he would have been 46 or 47).

Williams first met Trump in 1992 at a Christmas party after Epstein, who she had casually dated, introduced the pair. As per The Guardian, she said, “It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together.”

As a model, Williams appeared in the 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, and 1998 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and was in their swimsuit video in 1993 and 1994 (per Fashion Model Directory). Her modeling career saw her appearing alongside future stars like Tyra Banks, Christie Brinkley, Heidi Klum, and Rebecca Romijn.

She has also worked as an actress under the name Stacey A. Snyder. Her credits include movies like The Mommies (1993), Jerry Maguire (1996), Gangster World and The Outsider (both 1997), and The Dogwalker (1999), as well as television series like Samurai Deeper Kyo and Art Less (per IMDb).

Although Williams has succeeded in keeping her private life mostly private, it is known that she’s married to a man called Evan Strauss, with whom she has one child, a daughter. The couple lives in a Los Angeles mansion they purchased together at the turn of the millennium. We admire Williams for speaking her truth and wish her all the best.

If you or a loved one are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) or visit its website for confidential support.

