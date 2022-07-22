Who is the Clark Kent look-alike from the January 6 hearing?

All eyes are on the Jan 6 congressional hearing as key witnesses come forward to share their testimonies about the attack on the capitol last year that left the nation shaken and confused. However, in a surprising turn of events, one key player in the crowd has left the internet in a state of frenzy. This time, the good kind. That person is, well… Clark Kent.

The Last Son of Krypton donned a suit and tie as he sat behind Trump’s former deputy national security adviser, Mr. Pottinger, and Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Ms. Matthews. Both were asked to share their testimony with Congress, and now it seems Clark Kent was there to report on it.

The look-alike maintained an air of composure during the hearing — not to mention perfectly quaffed hair, symmetrical features, and oval spectacles — convincing many that he was, in fact, reporting for the Daily Planet. At one point, he even adjusted his glasses, a gesture that was typically followed by a dashing into the sky.

One Twitter user was quick to point this out, insinuating that the hearing was so frustrating, Clark Kent was about to go full Superman on everyone.

#January6thHearing

This is so infuriating you got Clark Kent about to go full Superman. pic.twitter.com/5JDv4RRnfO — KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) July 22, 2022

Others found the handsome doppelgänger so attractive that it was distracting.

I was distracted by Clark Kent…. anything interesting happen at the hearing? pic.twitter.com/P4ATA7vCqS — emily huckabee (@emilyhuckabee) July 22, 2022

This Twitter user claimed it was only a matter of time before the Clark Kent look-alike ripped open his shirt to reveal Superman’s trademark “S” underneath.

I keep waiting for the guy behind Pottinger to whip off his glasses and tear his shirt open to reveal the S underneath.



It even looks like he's about to do it!#ClarkKent #Jan6thHearings #Jan6thCommitteeHearings pic.twitter.com/DTGtM017iv — We Have Problems (@falseAberration) July 22, 2022

The only question remaining: who is this man? Unfortunately, his identity has not been revealed (a true Clark Kent move), but New York Magazine journalist, Yashar Ali is in the know. However, he’s unwilling to share that information with the public yet. He tweeted “The good looking man sitting behind Pottinger is not single. That’s all I will say and that’s all you need to know.” He followed up that tweet with “Leave him alone!!”

The public doesn’t seem ready to drop the subject quite yet as the Clark Kent look-alike continues to trend on Twitter. His appearance offers a clear moment of levity in an otherwise tense hearing that aims to investigate the 187 minutes between the moment Trump’s supporters stormed the capitol on Jan 6 and the moment the former president publicly asked them to leave. Additionally, the hearing is investigating the days and minutes leading up to Trump’s rally outside the White House.

We Got This Covered will update you with more information regarding the Clark Kent look-alike’s identity when it becomes available. All we know for now is there’s no phone booth here – just Ka-El ready to break out his Superman costume in plain sight.