Who is ‘The Last of Us’ star Storm Reid? Where you’ve seen her before

HBO’s The Last of Us has finally arrived at one of the most poignant, tragic, and hotly anticipated narrative beats from the original game.

Episode seven,‘ Left Behind’, titled after the downloadable content from the source material, is a flashback sequence to a short time before Ellie met Joel, and introduces her military school pal, Riley. In real-time, Ellie is scrambling to try and save Joel’s life, who is quickly bleeding out from a stab wound.

Needless to say, Ellie and Riley’s story is both captivating and heartbreaking, with Bella Ramsey and Storm Reid absolutely nailing their onscreen chemistry in their respective roles. We’ve got to know Ellie and Bella Ramsey quite well over the course of the series, but let’s learn a little more about her co star introduced in ‘Left Behind’.

Reid’s Hollywood career is still young, but she has already appeared in a number of television series and feature films. While her role in The Last of Us is certainly one of strength, with a hint of big sister/mentor energy, you’ll find that given her age, her roles thus far have consisted mostly of being a younger, impressionable sibling. Here are some of her more prominent roles.

Euphoria

Image via HBO

Perhaps Storm Reid’s most prominent role outside of The Last of Us of late would be in another hit HBO television series, Euphoria, as series lead Rue (Zendaya)’s younger sister, Georgia, or Gia. Reid’s character in Euphoria is the second oldest in the Bennett family, and unabashedly looks up to her older sister, despite her struggles with substance abuse.

A Wrinkle in Time

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Reid stars in the film adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s novel, A Wrinkle in Time, in the role of Meg Murray. Meg is a teen that is struggling her way through high school, dealing with depression and bullying, who ends up going on a sci-fi journey through space to find her missing father. While the film was praised for its visual fidelity, it ultimately ended up being critically panned for not quite being able to deliver on its ambition.

A Happening of Monumental Proportions / A Very Bad Day

Image via Great Point Media

An elementary school age Storm Reid plays Patricia, the daughter of the film’s lead character, Daniel Crawford (Common). Patricia is caught up in (as the film’s title suggests) a particularly bad day her father is having, having been fired from his job for having an affair. Things get tricky when Daniel’s bosses son takes an interest in Patricia. Also, there’s a murder going on somewhere in the background. Critics thought the whole film was a bit of a mess, scoring a measly 29 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sleight

Image via Diablo Entertainment

Yet another film in which Reid played the younger sibling of the lead protagonist, she bring life to Tina, Bo Wofle (Jacob Latimore)’s sister. Bo, a street magician, finds himself in the situation of being Tina’s primary caregiver after their parents’ untimely death, needing to resort to illicit activities in the process.