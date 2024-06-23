Who is Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s wife?

When it comes to Hollywood romances, there’s always a bit of magic in the air. And for Thomas Brodie-Sangster, that magic has turned into a real-life fairy tale when he tied the knot with the woman of his dreams.

Recommended Videos

You might remember Brodie-Sangster as the adorable little drummer boy from Love Actually or the voice of Ferb in Phineas and Ferb. But this British actor has come a long way since his child star days. He’s grown up before our eyes, taking on more mature roles in projects like The Maze Runner film series and The Queen’s Gambit.

But while his career has been on a steady upward trajectory, it seems that Brodie-Sangster’s personal life has also been blossoming. In exciting news, he recently tied the knot with his girlfriend in a beautiful ceremony in Hertfordshire. The couple had been dating for two years before getting engaged in July 2023. They first crossed paths on the sets of Pistol in March 2021 and made their public debut as a couple at the BAFTAs in 2023.

The lucky lady who captured Brodie-Sangster’s heart

THOMAS SANGSTER & TALULAH RILEY ARE NOW MARRIED, IM IN SHOCK AHH HOW CUTE!! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/TfeUmfjp1H — julie 💙 (@cabellotvd) June 23, 2024

It’s none other than actress and writer Talulah Riley. If her name sounds familiar, it’s probably because she has an interesting Hollywood history of her own. Riley began her acting career back in 2005 with roles in Pride & Prejudice, Westworld, and St Trinian’s. She’s also an accomplished writer, having published her first novel, Acts of Love, in 2016 to positive reviews.

Riley was born to Una Riley, founder of a security systems company and a public relations firm, and Doug Milburn, formerly head of the National Crime Squad. While her academic path was quite traditional, she showed an early interest in acting, which led her to study at the Open University after finishing high school. Her upbringing in an entrepreneurial environment might have influenced her later connections and interests in the tech space…and her eventual marriage to none other than Elon Musk.

"Elon was under incredible stress, he had night terrors, difficult sleep and screams, I was worried he's gonna have a heart attack, all the available resources had to be plowed to Tesla and SpaceX"



-Talulah Riley (Elon Musk's Ex-wife) pic.twitter.com/j64iJCLFrr — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) January 14, 2024

Riley’s relationship with Musk has attracted considerable public attention. She met the current owner of X (formerly Twitter) and subsequently married him in 2010. Their relationship has been somewhat tumultuous, characterized by two marriages and two divorces to the same person. They first divorced in 2012, remarried in 2013, and then filed for a second divorce in 2016, which was finalized later that year. During their marriage, however, Riley played a supportive role in Musk’s life and business endeavors, often accompanying him to high-profile events and speaking positively about his work.

Now that Riley has moved on, here is wishing her all the joy and happiness in the world as she begins this new chapter together with Thomas.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy