Who is Tom Selleck married to?

79 years is a long time to leave a mark on the world, and no one can deny that Tom Selleck has left his mark. The star has been a frequent flier on our screens for more than 50 years now, and he’s well remembered for the iconic roles he brought to life during that time.

Selleck is known for more than his work on screen, of course, but it’s inarguably his appearances on projects like Blue Bloods, Magnum, P.I., and even Friends that established him as the star he is today. The man’s been remarkably busy over the years, pivoting between massive television projects to work on various films, serve as a spokesperson for the NRA, and somehow — even with his packed schedule — he still finds time for his family.

Tom Selleck’s wife

Selleck has been married twice in his nearly 80 years on this earth, first to model Jacqueline Ray and later to his current wife, who he’s shared a life with for more than 35 years. Selleck married Ray in 1971 and, during the eleven years they were together, also adopted her young son, Kevin Shepard.

Following his first divorce, Selleck was single for a good few years, until he met his second and current wife, Jillie Joan Mack. The pair met while Selleck was at the peak of his fame, and while Mack was in the midst of a run as Rumpleteazer in Cats. He reportedly viewed the musical numerous times just to set sights on his to-be wife, and within a few months he’d won her heart. The pair married in August of 1987, and they’ve been happily wed ever since.

Mack made frequent appearances on Magnum, P.I. during her husband’s tenure on the program, and that’s far from the only acting credit under her belt. Her resume isn’t nearly as decorated as her husband’s, but interested viewers can catch a glimpse of the star in series like ER and Frasier.

Mack and Selleck also share a daughter together, who was born just over a year after they wed. Hannah’s a full-blown adult, these days, and works as a professional equestrian. Their family tends to keep their private life out of the spotlight, but the brief glimpses fans get reveal a cozy, content family with a clear focus on quality time.