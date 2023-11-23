Blue Bloods is one of the longest-running police procedural dramas and has been airing on CBS since 2010. Now, the show is preparing to return for its 14th season, with the last few weeks seeing fans fear that it would be its last.

Rumors that major cast members were planning on leaving have plagued Blue Bloods since season 14 was announced. It wouldn’t be the first time a lead actor left the cast — fans were notably upset when Amy Carlson’s Linda was unceremoniously killed off the show — but ending the show is a different beast entirely. Is it true Blue Bloods is ending after 14 years on the network?

Is Blue Bloods finally ending after season 14?

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf confirmed Blue Bloods is ending with season 14. In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, the two spoke of the show’s lasting legacy as an integral part of the network’s Friday night lineup, as well as thanking the Blue Bloods team.

“We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table. We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers.”

14 years is a long time for a show to air, but Selleck has stated his desire to keep the show running as long as possible. This begs the question: Why end the show now?

Why is Blue Bloods ending?

Although none of the cast nor crew gave an explicit reason, they likely felt the show had run its natural course after so many years. To be a network favorite for over a decade is no small feat, and it’s possible the Blue Bloods team wanted to end the show on a high note. Statements from Selleck and the show’s executive producer and showrunner, Kevin Wade, lend credence to this theory; in their goodbye letters, they celebrate the show’s impact while thanking fans for their support.

Selleck gave his thanks to the “incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew” who helped make the show’s 275-episode run successful. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family.” He thanked CBS for their “steadfast support” and thanked fans for joining the Reagan family dinners every week.

Wade shared his hope of giving the fans “an exciting and emotionally satisfying final season” before thanking them for their love.

Season 14 of Blue Bloods will air in two parts. The first 10 episodes will begin airing Feb. 16, 2024 on CBS and the last eight will air sometime in the fall.