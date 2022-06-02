Ty Pennington is best known as the hunky carpenter from the popular early 2000s reality show Trading Spaces, or as the host who shouted “move that bus” on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. His handsome looks, his charismatic charm, and genuine empathy turned him into a mainstay in the world of home renovation shows and hosting gigs. A natural question one gets asked when living one’s life in the public eye is that of relationship status.

So who is Ty Pennington’s new wife? Before we answer that, let’s examine Ty’s biography to discover who would make his perfect match.

Ty’s Backstory

Ty was born Gary Tygert Burton in Atlanta, Georgia. His mother Yvonne Vickery raised him and his brother as a single mother until remarrying. Ty was then adopted by his mother’s new husband taking on the new last name Pennington. He originally attended Kennesaw State University but transferred to Art Institute of Atlanta where he received his Bachelor of Arts in graphic design. Woodworking and carpentry were always a big part of his life, but he originally did not want to do them professionally. He worked his way through college in construction with the ultimate goal of becoming an artist. While finishing up his degree he was approached by a modeling scout which launched his successful modeling career.

Ty’s Big Break

Trading Spaces Clip

Ty’s big break came on the TLC reality television series Trading Spaces. No one could have predicted the hit this show would become and that its major breakout star would be the carpenter. It was a perfect mix of Ty’s skill sets. This led him to be chosen as the host and leader of the design team for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. The show featured families who had recently faced hardships and were given a home makeover to help them through their difficult time. Originally it was only supposed to be a 13 part special, but it was so popular that it aired for 9 seasons and cemented Ty as a popular public figure.

Ty’s Florida Home

Ty’s Love Life

Before his new marriage Ty was in another long term relationship with Andrea “Drea” Bock from 1996 to 2009. Drea served as his assistant on Trader Spaces and also acted as his manager. When they parted ways, Ty posted on Instagram that the two remain good friends after their relationship ended.

Ty Meets Kellee Martin

Ty met his now-wife Kellee Martin in 2010 in Toronto, Canada while filming a television show. The two kept in contact through mutual friends after their initial meeting. Like many when 2020 came along, it was time to quarantine and reflect on what life was all about. The two chose to quarantine together and the rest is history. Ty told People Magazine: “I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She’s a beautiful person inside and out. Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one.”

Who is Kellee Martin?

Kellee Martin is a 33 year old social media manager originally from Vancouver, Canada. Although she works in social media, she does not have any personal accounts of her own and tends to stay out of the limelight. Ty and Kellee are currently working on restoring their dream home, a 19th-century house in Savannah, Georgia.

Ty and Kellee’s Wedding

Ty proposed to Kellee while having morning coffee with her at his Palm Coast, Florida home. The two were married in a very intimate backyard ceremony at their dream home in Savannah — there were only 8 people in attendance! Ty shared photos on his Instagram and the couple look absolutely blissful and ready to live happily ever after.