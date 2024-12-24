Who needs Santa Claus when you have Taylor Swift? The pop superstar spreads festive cheer following her visit to the children’s hospital

Christmas is the season to be generous, but when you’re Taylor Swift, that happens all year round. After treating her Eras Tour team with bonuses, she extended her generosity to the people she visited at the children’s hospital.

Recommended Videos

Following the end of her 149-show Eras Tour, Swift didn’t stay in bed and get some well-deserved rest, because, just a few days after the final concert in Vancouver, she visited a children’s hospital. The visit happened one day before her 35th birthday.

During her visit, Swift signed Eras Tour official books to the children, talked to them, and posed with them as they shared some moments together. It turns out that wasn’t the end of it, because Swift also became Santa for the children she visited.

Taylor Swift is the Santa Claus we need

There’s no need to get into how much Swift donates, but I’ll do it anyway. Aside from boosting the economy in every place the Eras Tour stopped, she also donated to the food banks and animal shelters in each city. She also treated the crew for her massive tour with bonuses that reached $197 million, which included $100k bonuses to her truck drivers and more.

The “Bejeweled” billionaire has a long history of generosity and that continues. Per one internet video, during her visit, Taylor asked one of the girls she met at the hospital what she wanted for Christmas. The little girl said a Dyson Airwrap, and the next day, a box came to the girl’s hospital room. Wearing a T.S. T-shirt, the girl discovered Swift came through and gifted her a Dyson Airwrap. She wrote a note that said, “In case Santa doesn’t come through. Love, Taylor Swift.”

During her stop, she also met another girl called Naya, who complimented her plaid Miu Miu outfit, telling Swift that her “outfit was tea.” In one of the videos, while she signed the Eras Tour book, Taylor told her, “Thank you for saying my outfit was tea.” She didn’t forget the kindness and returned it as she gave her the same outfit for Christmas.

Naya revealed the gift on social media, writing, “Taylor Swift sent ya girls some Christmas gift!!!” In the video, there’s also a note that reads:

“I loved meeting you When you asked where I got it, I purposely didn’t tell you because I had a plan. Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Ha…. Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor.”

Naya was visibly thrilled as she read the note with her arm filled with friendship bracelets. She had two different bags with clothes, including one like the Miu Miu outfit she wore during her visit. The total for the outfit is around $4,500 but it’s the thought that counts and that made her fan so happy.

During their meeting, they even had time to film a funny skit to “Bad Blood,” showing they had a great time together.

Her kindness didn’t stop with the children’s hospital because she recently donated a quarter of a million dollars to a non-profit, Operation Breakthrough, which her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has been supporting through the years. As usual, Swift didn’t brag about any of the donations that came from the people who benefitted. The educational center revealed the $250k donation on X, thanking her for “making our holiday season shine.”

✨ Thank you, @taylorswift13 , for making our holiday season shine even brighter! Your kindness and thoughtful 250K donation means the world to our children and families. pic.twitter.com/5t577qfxyz — OperationBreakthrough (@OB_Inc_KC) December 21, 2024

Seeing a celebrity with a huge following and major societal influence getting involved with charities is certainly a positive sight to see, especially around Christmas time, when those less fortunate definitely need a helping hand and extra care. After all her generosity, who needs Santa Claus when we have Taylor Swift?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy