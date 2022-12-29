Who plays Whiskey in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?’

One of the most popular movies to hit Netflix this year was undoubtedly Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The first Knives Out was well-received by both fans and critics alike, making a sequel somewhat inevitable, and while most sequels are not as good as their predecessors, that was not the case with Glass Onion.

Both movies boast incredible all-star casts, including Daniel Craig as private investigator Benoit Blanc, and the stellar ensemble of Glass Onion was rounded out by Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, and Dave Bautista as Duke.

While Monáe’s turn as Andi has been met with particular praise, one of the more popular characters from the movie was Whiskey, Duke’s girlfriend. After devouring the film following its Dec. 23 release on Netflix, fans are now itching to know who plays Whiskey as well as any other details they can learn about the actress.

Who plays the role of Whiskey?

Glass Onion’s Whiskey is played by Madelyn Cline, a 25-year-old actress born and raised in South Carolina. While Cline had originally enrolled in classes at Coastal Carolina University, she ultimately decided to drop out before finishing her degree in order to go to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

Cline got her start in commercials before eventually finding a niche in Netflix dramas. She made an appearance as Tina in Stranger Things back in 2017 and got her big break in 2020 when she was cast as Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks. Her first starring role in a show or film, Outer Banks absolutely launched Cline’s career, leading her to appear in films like Boy Erased, What Breaks the Ice, and This is the Night. She also appeared in the CW’s vampire hit The Originals and later landed the coveted role of Whiskey.

The fact that she was able to stand out amongst her legendary Glass Onion co-stars shows how versatile and strong of an actress she is. With Outer Banks being the huge Netflix hit that it is and the positive feedback Cline has garnered for her appearance in Glass Onion, it’s clear that this is only the beginning of what is sure to be a thriving career.