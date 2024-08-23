Who sang with Pink at the DNC? Her musical guests, explained

All these years later, Pink is still a rock star, with an amazing career that spans nearly 3 decades. But Pink’s contribution to her country and the world is not limited to the powerful music she makes. She has not shied away from being outspoken about political issues, with the 2017 song “What About Us” and its music video being a direct pushback against the divisive philosophies of the Trump administration, who had been elected president the year prior.

Appropriately, this is the same song Pink sang yesterday at the Democratic National Convention. Fans will know that the artist can be fiercely energetic on stage, but instead of distracting from the message with dance moves, last night’s performance hinged on amazing vocals and passionate emphasis on the song’s lyrics.

The 44-year-old artist was not alone on stage. She was accompanied by five others: three backup singers, guitarist Justin Derrico, who has long worked with Pink and other artists like Beyoncé, and a special someone very dear to the musician.

Like mother, like daughter

Pink performs "What About Us" at the DNC pic.twitter.com/eoUkQWWyUi — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 23, 2024

Pink was joined on stage by none other than her daughter, Willow Sage Hart. The 13-year-old has been singing alongside her mother for a few years now, with one notable example being their 2021 duet “Cover Me in Sunshine.”

The 2024 DNC’s final night was not the first time Willow has stepped on a stage with the spotlight on her, and this experience shows in her secure and steady posture. The mother-daughter duo rehearsed their performance earlier that day, a moment captured by MSNBC.

On July 25, Pink was one of the celebrities who joined a record-breaking Zoom call to publicly endorse and raise funds for Vice President Kamala Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee. The fundraiser amassed nearly 2 million dollars. According to The Wrap, the singer said: “We are in this … and I’m just really grateful that us women are going to have a voice, and we’ve always made our voices heard, and now it’s time to just get extra loud. Let’s go. Let’s get loud.”

It is undeniable that Thursday night’s performance was made all the more compellingly emotional with mother and daughter side-by-side, vigorously singing verses that were as timely in 2017 as they are now.

