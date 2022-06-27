P!nk tells anti-Roe vs Wade supporters to “Never f*cking listen to my music again”

The outrage continues since Roe vs Wade was overturned by the US Supreme Court as pop-rock artist, P!nk, released a strong message to those who supported the ruling.

The 42-year-old artist was vocal on Twitter as she said to those who support the abolishment of Roe vs Wade, as well as other fundamental human rights such as same-sex marriage, and racism, to “never f*cking to my music ever again”.

“Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good?”

Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good? — P!nk (@Pink) June 25, 2022

Her strong message caused a stir on social media as some of her listeners tried to justify their support. However, the artist wasn’t holding back as a majority of those who replied to the artist were predominantly male. Huh, must be nice to know that you’re safe from the government dictating what you can do with your body.

I’m so glad you HAD THE CHOICE TO DECIDE WHAT WAS RIGHT FOR YOU, SIR. Must be nice https://t.co/x85FJgk60r — P!nk (@Pink) June 25, 2022

P!nk also showed support to other female artists who voiced their outrage against the overturned legislation decision. Most recently towards Olivia Rodrigo, along with a few other female artists who were headlining in Glastonbury Festival. The young artist spoke out against the five members of the supreme court for not “giving a shit about freedom”.

Thank you Olivia and Lily https://t.co/UHcUw9nWTZ — P!nk (@Pink) June 26, 2022

Multiple celebrities such as Danny DeVito, Seth MacFarlane, Megan Thee Stallion, Cher, and Chris Evans voiced their frustrations since the legislation was overturned. All of them expressed their disappointment toward the Supreme Court and how this decision is harmful to women seeking medical help.

Roe vs Wade was overturned by SCOTUS on June 24, 2022, giving each of the 50 states the ability to ban abortions without government interference. According to the Washington Post, 13 states immediately banned abortions due to trigger laws, while five states might ban the medical procedure within a few weeks or months, and 10 remain uncertain. Only 21 states like California, Colorado, and New York, will most likely make abortions legal in their states.