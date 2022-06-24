The news that the American Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs. Wade has sent shockwaves across America and the world, as the move effectively bans abortion in many American states. Many celebrities have spoken out about the move. This includes rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

In an Instagram post, Megan said:

“The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down. I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need. Join me and @PPact: http://BansOff.org. #bansoffourbodies”

The post links to Bans Off Our Bodies, a campaign that describes itself by saying:

“Bans Off Our Bodies is a national campaign led by abortion rights supporters. Bans Off Our Bodies rallies across the United States are intended to send a message loud and clear: All people deserve access to abortion when they need it and in the community, they live in.”

The post includes a slideshow of images produced by Bans Off Our Bodies. These images contain a guide to the Supreme Court ruling, a list of things people can do to support access to abortion, and a statement that says: “Will will not be defeated. We will not back down.”

Megan Thee Stallion joined many others in speaking out against the decision. Viola Davis, Taylor Swift, Elvira, George Takei, and Halle Berry have also issued statements about the decision.