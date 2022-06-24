On the heels of the Supreme Court’s ruling, Halle Berry weighed in on the outcome, posting a justified rant amidst the outrage. The Academy Award-winning actress, known for her roles as Ororo Munroe/Storm in X-Men (2000) and Patience Phillips/Catwoman in Catwoman (2004), has severely criticized the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision on Twitter, calling it “bullshit” and a “war on women.”

“I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is BULLSHIT. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women,” wrote the 55-year-old Monster’s Ball star. Stop this war on women & keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together & NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it.”

Speaking to her followers, Berry urged for change, saying that women can’t just post about it, but rather they need to take action. She called the Supreme Court decision a “war on women” and states that “guns have more rights than women.”

In recent years, Berry has been an avid activist for women’s rights; Hasty Pudding Theatricals gave her its 2006 Woman of The Year Award, and she appeared in Gucci’s “Chime for Change” campaign that raised funds and awareness for women’s issues in terms of education, health, and justice.

Berry joins celebrities including Stephen King, Taylor Swift, and horror hostess Elvira, who wrote, “Women are not and will not be second-class citizens in our own country.”

Berry has been filming an upcoming science-fiction drama titled The Mothership and an action thriller called Our Man from Jersey with Mark Wahlberg.