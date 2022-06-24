Stephen King takes to Twitter to troll the Supreme Court

Following the news that the Supreme Court of the United States has overturned Roe v Wade, essentially making abortion illegal in about half of the states, horror author Stephen King took to Twitter Friday to troll the nation’s highest court that has arguably let a lot of people down.

“It’s the best Supreme Court the 19th Century has yet produced,” King wrote.

SCOTUS’ decision Friday essentially “ended constitutional protections for abortions that had stood in America for nearly a half-century,” according to the Associated Press.

We Got This Covered also reported on singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s outrage at the decision, which she said caused her to be “absolutely terrified” about the implications it has for “women’s rights to their own bodies.” Swift had shared a Twitter post by Michelle Obama, who also said she was “heartbroken” at the decision.

A number of other celebrities have also offered their swift rebuke of the Supreme Court decision on Twitter, including Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Elizabeth Banks, and George Takei, among others.

According to the AP article, the decision was made possible thanks to “an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.” What’s more, Justice Clarence Thomas also “called on the court to overturn other high court rulings protecting same-sex marriage, gay sex and the use of contraceptives.”

