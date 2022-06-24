George Takei calls overturning Roe v Wade ‘very wrong’

Star Trek superstar and activist-author George Takei has taken a stand against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. The 85-year-old, internationally known for portraying Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek television series and films, became a prominent LGBTQ rights activist after coming out as gay in 2005. He also remained active in state-wide and local politics, supporting the rights of immigrants within the United States. In regards to the Roe V. Wade debacle that has swept the world, Takei shared his disapproval in several detailed tweets, calling the decision “shocking” and says that it “calls into serious question other fundamental rights we have assumed we enjoy.”

For the whole tirade, which consists of eight tweets total, click here. As some of the main takeaway points, Takei says that the guaranteed right that was bestowed upon women 50 years ago “has been stripped away by that same Court after those very justices pledged to honor existing law and precedent.” He mentions the “fear and dread” that society faces and believes that more fundamental rights are on the brink of being stripped just as the abortion rights have been and “These include the right to consensual sex in the privacy of our own homes, the right to contraception, and the right of same-sex couples to marry.”

Today’s decision by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade feels shocking, despite us having known it probably was coming. It feels so very wrong because this is the first time in our history that a constitutionally guaranteed right, one that was granted /1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 24, 2022

Stamping out any ignorance towards the matter, Takei brazenly said, “If you think these are not next on the chopping block, consider Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurrence in this case, in which he expressly calls for reconsideration of those rights.” Like so many others, Takei is gunning for change, encouraging listeners and US citizens to take a stand against the Supreme Court’s ruling. Regarding the ballot in November, Takei urges that “If you are a voter, now is the time to make a pledge.”

Closing out his rant, Takei speaks to readers directly, saying, “We are the majority, and we have the numbers to turn back this tide. We need only muster the will to do so collectively.”

Recently, Takei lent is voice talents to the Paramount Pictures animated film Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, in which he portrays Ohga, the leader of Ika Chu’s army. Additionally, Takei currently serves as a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign Coming Out Project.