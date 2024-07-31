Who was ‘lyrical messiah’ Chino XL, the hip hop legend who just passed away at the age of 50?

The hip hop community has lost one of its distinctive voices as Rapper Chino XL, born Derek Keith Barbosa, has passed away at the age of 50. Known for his lyricism and sharp punchlines, Chino XL’s death marks the end of an era for many hip hop aficionados who revered him as the “Lyrical Messiah.”

According to a joint statement released by his daughters, Chino XL died peacefully in his home on Sunday morning. The cause of death has not been disclosed, but the family emphasized that their father, who they affectionately referred to as “King of Punchlines” and “Puerto Rican Superhero,” was more than just a rapper to them. “The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace,” they wrote.

During this difficult time, Chino XL’s loved ones have come together to support each other. His children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, and Kiyana, along with his stepson Shawn, grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani, his mother, Carole, and his former longtime partner Stephanie, have all requested privacy as they navigate through this heartbreaking loss. Plans for a memorial are still in the works, but the family assures fans that details will be shared in due time.

Chino XL started his career in the early 1990s

Chino XL has passed away at the age of 50, his family confirmed in a statement.



Chino XL first gained attention with the single “Rise” from his 1996 debut album “Here to Save You All.” His style is often compared to that of other technically proficient rappers like Canibus and Eminem. Chino XL’s music frequently includes themes of religion, mythology, and personal struggle. Following his debut, Chino XL released several albums, including “I Told You So” in 2001 and “Poison Pen” in 2006. Chino XL also ventured into acting, appearing in films and television shows. His credits include roles in Alex & Emma and the TV series CSI: Miami.

His feud with Tupac

You probably heard of him when 2Pac said "Chino XL fuck you too" on Hot Em Up.



Chino XL famously engaged in a rivalry with none other than Tupac Shakur. The feud began with a line from Chino XL in his 1996 song “Riiiot!” where he rapped, “By this industry, I’m trying not to get fucked like 2Pac in jail.” This line was a reference to Tupac Shakur’s 1995 sexual abuse conviction and subsequent prison sentence, a subject that was highly sensitive and personal to Tupac. In 1996, after his release from prison and during a period of intense creativity and output, Tupac recorded “Hit ‘Em Up,” one of the most notorious diss tracks in the history of hip hop. In this track, Tupac not only attacked his more direct rivals, The Notorious B.I.G. and Puffy (now Diddy) from Bad Boy Records, but he also included a line directly targeting Chino XL: “Chino XL, fuck you too.”

“Hit ‘Em Up” is often cited as one of the most aggressive and vitriolic diss tracks ever recorded. Tupac’s inclusion of Chino XL in this track brought significant attention to the feud, placing Chino XL in the crosshairs of not only Tupac’s wrath but also his large fanbase. Sure, it raised his profile but also painted him as a target in the heated atmosphere of the East Coast-West Coast rivalry.

