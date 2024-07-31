Do we know Chino XL’s cause of death?

Chino XL was a true Renaissance man. Born Derek Keith Barbosa, the New York City native has been a musical legend since the mid-90s, was carving out an acting career for himself with appearances in Reno 911! and CBS Miami (as well as several roles in indie movies), and penned three self-titled graphic novels.

So it was with a heavy heart that we read that Chino had died age at the young age of 50. The news came via a post on Chino’s Instagram account, with his family delaying the devastating news:

The notice states that Chino died on the morning of July 28 2024 at home, but do we know his cause of death?

Has the cause of death been revealed?

At this time Chino’s family has not revealed his cause of death and the announcement requests that “the family asks for privacy at this time”. There will be a memorial, but plans are currently up in the air.

Chino’s Instagram account, which appears to have been personally run by him, made its final post on the day of his death:

Perhaps we shouldn’t read too much into the post, but it doesn’t sound like it was written by someone suffering from a long-term debilitating condition who was aware they may die soon. As such, it seems likely that whatever Chino XL died from it arrived suddenly and without warning.

We will monitor the story if further announcements are made and more information is forthcoming. In the meantime RIP to a legend. They don’t make them like Chino anymore.

