Who was Loretta Lynn’s husband and how long were they married?

News of country music legend Loretta Lynn‘s death is leaving fans of the beloved artist reeling as they say goodbye to a foundational figure of the genre.

Lynn leaves behind a decade-spanning legacy, one that long ago cemented her as one of country music’s most impactful contributors. Her work in the genre spawned a number of immortal tracks, including “One’s on the Way,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” as well as several gold albums. She was a staple of country music for more than six decades in total, racking up awards and commendations every step of the way.

As fans look back on Lynn’s incredible career — which included a whopping 57 years’ worth of touring — they’re learning quite a bit about her life. Her impact on music is well known, but many fans are just learning about the woman behind the lyrics. A number of her most popular songs were based on events in Lynn’s life. She used music to process her trauma, celebrate her success, and explore controversial topics. She also leaned on it to cope through many years of a difficult marriage, one that helped shape her songs and contributed to the stellar quality of music she produced.

Who was Loretta Lynn’s husband?

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Lynn came from a different generation, there’s no arguing that. She was born in 1932, and by the time she was due to celebrate her sweet 16, was already married. She and Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn wed when Lynn was just 15 years old, only a month after the pair met. She and her 21-year-old husband only hung out in Kentucky — where both were born — for a few months after they married, soon departing to set down roots in Washington.

Once they’d done so, the pair welcomed six children into their family. Motherhood and an often challenging marriage soon became inspiration for Lynn, who wove these everyday struggles into her music, and connected with a huge audience. People found her music soulful and relatable, finding solace in her open discussion of heartache and joy. Issues in her marriage were a frequent source of inspiration for Lynn, who’s noted in interviews that her husband had a major issue with alcohol, but the pair never divorced. They worked through their issues as they cropped up, and Lynn often said her husband was a constant source of support. He believed in her, perhaps more than anyone else, and always pushed her to pursue her passions.

The Lynns were married for 48 years, really cementing the idea of “through thick and thin.” They were wed in January of 1948 and remained together for nearly five decades, before their marriage ended with Oliver’s death in 1996. Lynn has been open about many of the issues they faced throughout their nearly 50-year marriage, including Oliver’s tendency toward adultery. Despite this, and his struggles with alcoholism, the pair stuck it out, proving that even the messy moments can make for a happy life.