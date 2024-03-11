Who was Ryan Gosling’s 2024 Oscars date?

Ryan Gosling is the shining light of any movie he stars in, and that includes the 95th Annual Academy Awards. During a generally subdued broadcast, the Barbie actor stole the show with his performance of “I’m Just Ken.”

Recommended Videos

Accompanied by the rest of the movie’s Kens, as well as an ensemble of cowboy hat-wearing dancers, Gosling proved once again why he’s a natural treasure ⏤ all in a bedazzled pink suit. But as much of a scene stealer he is, many may wonder where his partner and mother of children, Eva Mendes, is. Instead, Gosling took a different person as his date to the Oscars.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Gosling and Mendes have been upfront about the boundaries of their relationship. It’s rare to see them do public events together, instead opting to keep their relationship private. The two came together in one of his best movies, The Place Beyond the Pines, and the acting duo has been together ever since, having two daughters together, Esmerelda and Amada.

This awards season, instead of bringing Mendes, Gosling opted to bring his mother, Donna, as his plus one to the Oscars. Also in attendance was his sister Mandi Gosling and stepfather, Valerio Attanasio. He has been a darling this awards season, not just because of his humorous and vulnerable Oscar-nominated portrayal of a Mattel doll, but because of how he supports the women of the film. After Barbie director and star Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie did not receive nominations, he gave the following statement via The Hollywood Reporter:

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”

Gosling is the modern man in the best way, and taking his family to the Oscars is representative of that.