Who was Scott Wampler and what happened to him?

Known for his sharp wit, insightful commentary, and deep passion for film, Scott Wampler was a beloved figure in the film criticism and podcasting communities. Sadly, Wampler died last Friday, March 31, 2024.

Recommended Videos

Scott Wampler was born in Plano, Texas, and spent his formative years in the Dallas area before moving to Austin as an adult. Although his exact age was never publicly disclosed, he mentioned being born in the early 1980s. Wampler’s career in entertainment journalism began at the Alamo Drafthouse-owned website and magazine Birth.Movies.Death, where he quickly gained national recognition for his unique, tongue-in-cheek approach to covering entertainment news.

Wampler’s career trajectory saw him rise to the position of managing editor at Birth.Movies.Death before contributing to other notable outlets such as Collider and Fangoria. His work was characterized by a deep love for storytelling and a knack for engaging his audience with humor and intelligence. At the time of his death, he was a contributing editor at Fangoria and co-host of the popular podcast The Kingcast, which focused on the works of Stephen King.

Awfully sorry to hear that Scott Wampler has died. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 1, 2024

“it will happen to all of us, that at some point you get tapped on the shoulder and told, not just that the party’s over, but slightly worse: the party’s going on — but you have to leave. And it’s going on without you.”



— Mortality, Christopher Hitchens — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) June 1, 2024

The Kingcast, co-hosted by Wampler and his longtime friend Eric Vespe, became a beloved platform for discussing King’s extensive bibliography. The podcast featured many esteemed guests, including Elijah Wood, David Lowery, Guillermo del Toro, and even King himself. Wampler’s enthusiasm for King’s stories and his ability to foster engaging conversations made The Kingcast a must-listen for horror fans.

Oh man…Scott Wampler was a truly singular force; passionate, hilarious and loved by everyone who knew him. My heart is with his friends and family. What a shocking loss. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 1, 2024

Scott was loved, loved, loved and he lived a full life and one that was brimming with passion and many deep friendships. @EricVespe I send you much light and love. I am here if you need me- https://t.co/yFXFa0X47v — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) June 1, 2024

What was Scott Wampler’s cause of death?

Scott Wampler was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. The news of his passing was shared by Vespe, who expressed his shock and grief on social media.

“Scott Wampler passed away today. He was my friend, co-host, and partner in crime. I’m still in shock. I don’t know many details, but I know it was sudden and he was with friends.”

The shocking and heartbreaking update has been followed by a flood of heartfelt tributes honoring the memory and legacy of Wampler.

I am absolutely gutted, shocked, and devastated to learn that Scott Wampler has passed away. He was a force, a friend, a collaborator, and one hell of a fantastic individual. I can't find the words. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) June 1, 2024

95% of my feed for the last hour is about Scott Wampler once again illustrating I have made good choices.



Hoist one in the air for him, watch a rad ass movie, and discuss with a loved one which monster you'd most like to fuck in graphic detail. Just as Scott would have done. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) June 1, 2024

As for the official cause of Wampler’s death, it has not been disclosed, but it was reported that he passed suddenly and without suffering. His unexpected departure has left a profound impact on those who knew him and the broader film community. As you see above, tributes continued to pour in from filmmakers, journalists, and fans, all of whom remembered Wampler for his intelligence, humor, and infectious good energy.

Echoing the words of beloved horror filmmaker Scott Derrickson, Wampler, “one of the brightest lights in the genre film community,” will be “greatly missed.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more