Who was Scott Wampler and what happened to him?

Known for his sharp wit, insightful commentary, and deep passion for film, Scott Wampler was a beloved figure in the film criticism and podcasting communities. Sadly, Wampler died last Friday, March 31, 2024.
Scott Wampler was born in Plano, Texas, and spent his formative years in the Dallas area before moving to Austin as an adult. Although his exact age was never publicly disclosed, he mentioned being born in the early 1980s. Wampler’s career in entertainment journalism began at the Alamo Drafthouse-owned website and magazine Birth.Movies.Death, where he quickly gained national recognition for his unique, tongue-in-cheek approach to covering entertainment news.
Wampler’s career trajectory saw him rise to the position of managing editor at Birth.Movies.Death before contributing to other notable outlets such as Collider and Fangoria. His work was characterized by a deep love for storytelling and a knack for engaging his audience with humor and intelligence. At the time of his death, he was a contributing editor at Fangoria and co-host of the popular podcast The Kingcast, which focused on the works of Stephen King.
The Kingcast, co-hosted by Wampler and his longtime friend Eric Vespe, became a beloved platform for discussing King’s extensive bibliography. The podcast featured many esteemed guests, including Elijah Wood, David Lowery, Guillermo del Toro, and even King himself. Wampler’s enthusiasm for King’s stories and his ability to foster engaging conversations made The Kingcast a must-listen for horror fans.
What was Scott Wampler’s cause of death?
Scott Wampler was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. The news of his passing was shared by Vespe, who expressed his shock and grief on social media.
“Scott Wampler passed away today. He was my friend, co-host, and partner in crime. I’m still in shock. I don’t know many details, but I know it was sudden and he was with friends.”
The shocking and heartbreaking update has been followed by a flood of heartfelt tributes honoring the memory and legacy of Wampler.
As for the official cause of Wampler’s death, it has not been disclosed, but it was reported that he passed suddenly and without suffering. His unexpected departure has left a profound impact on those who knew him and the broader film community. As you see above, tributes continued to pour in from filmmakers, journalists, and fans, all of whom remembered Wampler for his intelligence, humor, and infectious good energy.
Echoing the words of beloved horror filmmaker Scott Derrickson, Wampler, “one of the brightest lights in the genre film community,” will be “greatly missed.”