Scott Wampler Stephen King fan
Photo via X(Twitter)/@KingCast19/@ScottWamplerRIP
Category:
Celebrities

Who was Scott Wampler and what happened to him?

Everyone from Stephen King to Mike Flanagan is talking about him.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: Jun 1, 2024 08:44 am

Known for his sharp wit, insightful commentary, and deep passion for film, Scott Wampler was a beloved figure in the film criticism and podcasting communities. Sadly, Wampler died last Friday, March 31, 2024.

Recommended Videos

Scott Wampler was born in Plano, Texas, and spent his formative years in the Dallas area before moving to Austin as an adult. Although his exact age was never publicly disclosed, he mentioned being born in the early 1980s. Wampler’s career in entertainment journalism began at the Alamo Drafthouse-owned website and magazine Birth.Movies.Death, where he quickly gained national recognition for his unique, tongue-in-cheek approach to covering entertainment news. 

Wampler’s career trajectory saw him rise to the position of managing editor at Birth.Movies.Death before contributing to other notable outlets such as Collider and Fangoria. His work was characterized by a deep love for storytelling and a knack for engaging his audience with humor and intelligence. At the time of his death, he was a contributing editor at Fangoria and co-host of the popular podcast The Kingcast, which focused on the works of Stephen King.

The Kingcast, co-hosted by Wampler and his longtime friend Eric Vespe, became a beloved platform for discussing King’s extensive bibliography. The podcast featured many esteemed guests, including Elijah Wood, David Lowery, Guillermo del Toro, and even King himself. Wampler’s enthusiasm for King’s stories and his ability to foster engaging conversations made The Kingcast a must-listen for horror fans.

What was Scott Wampler’s cause of death?

Scott Wampler was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. The news of his passing was shared by Vespe, who expressed his shock and grief on social media.

“Scott Wampler passed away today. He was my friend, co-host, and partner in crime. I’m still in shock. I don’t know many details, but I know it was sudden and he was with friends.”

The shocking and heartbreaking update has been followed by a flood of heartfelt tributes honoring the memory and legacy of Wampler.

As for the official cause of Wampler’s death, it has not been disclosed, but it was reported that he passed suddenly and without suffering. His unexpected departure has left a profound impact on those who knew him and the broader film community. As you see above, tributes continued to pour in from filmmakers, journalists, and fans, all of whom remembered Wampler for his intelligence, humor, and infectious good energy.

Echoing the words of beloved horror filmmaker Scott Derrickson, Wampler, “one of the brightest lights in the genre film community,” will be “greatly missed.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Why is Eminem getting backlash for his latest song, ‘Houdini’?
Eminem putting on his Robin mask in "Houdini" music video
Eminem putting on his Robin mask in "Houdini" music video
Eminem putting on his Robin mask in "Houdini" music video
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Why is Eminem getting backlash for his latest song, ‘Houdini’?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 31, 2024
Read Article Why did Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh file a request to legally drop Brad Pitt’s surname on her 18th birthday?
Angelina Jolie next to her daughter, Shiloh
Angelina Jolie next to her daughter, Shiloh
Angelina Jolie next to her daughter, Shiloh
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why did Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh file a request to legally drop Brad Pitt’s surname on her 18th birthday?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 31, 2024
Read Article King Charles can permanently end all Kate Middleton rumors in one strike, but will he take this golden opportunity?
King Charles about Kate Middleton rumors
King Charles about Kate Middleton rumors
King Charles about Kate Middleton rumors
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
King Charles can permanently end all Kate Middleton rumors in one strike, but will he take this golden opportunity?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 31, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m gonna say something you’ve never ever heard me say’: Whoopi Goldberg does the unthinkable on ‘The View’ following Donald Trump’s criminal conviction
Whoopi Goldberg next to Donald Trump
Whoopi Goldberg next to Donald Trump
Whoopi Goldberg next to Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
TV
TV
‘I’m gonna say something you’ve never ever heard me say’: Whoopi Goldberg does the unthinkable on ‘The View’ following Donald Trump’s criminal conviction
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 31, 2024
Read Article These hysterical Melania Trump memes make Donald’s guilty conviction even better
Melania Trump Getty
Melania Trump Getty
Melania Trump Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
These hysterical Melania Trump memes make Donald’s guilty conviction even better
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why is Eminem getting backlash for his latest song, ‘Houdini’?
Eminem putting on his Robin mask in "Houdini" music video
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
Why is Eminem getting backlash for his latest song, ‘Houdini’?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 31, 2024
Read Article Why did Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh file a request to legally drop Brad Pitt’s surname on her 18th birthday?
Angelina Jolie next to her daughter, Shiloh
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why did Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh file a request to legally drop Brad Pitt’s surname on her 18th birthday?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 31, 2024
Read Article King Charles can permanently end all Kate Middleton rumors in one strike, but will he take this golden opportunity?
King Charles about Kate Middleton rumors
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
King Charles can permanently end all Kate Middleton rumors in one strike, but will he take this golden opportunity?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 31, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m gonna say something you’ve never ever heard me say’: Whoopi Goldberg does the unthinkable on ‘The View’ following Donald Trump’s criminal conviction
Whoopi Goldberg next to Donald Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Politics
Politics
TV
TV
‘I’m gonna say something you’ve never ever heard me say’: Whoopi Goldberg does the unthinkable on ‘The View’ following Donald Trump’s criminal conviction
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 31, 2024
Read Article These hysterical Melania Trump memes make Donald’s guilty conviction even better
Melania Trump Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
These hysterical Melania Trump memes make Donald’s guilty conviction even better
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 31, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.