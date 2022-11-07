Whoopi Goldberg announces she’s leaving Twitter

Actor and TV host Whoopi Goldberg is the latest celebrity to say goodbye to Twitter for good following the social media platform’s acquisition by tech mogul Elon Musk.

While Goldberg did not explicitly spell out that she was leaving Twitter, only writing a cryptic “Until we meet again,” the post that turned out to be her final tweet was immediately followed by her deleting her account. We Got This Covered was able to grab the quote before she deleted her account:

“To everyone, Thanks for everything! Until we meet again! Love, Whoop”

— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) November 7, 2022

Whoopi departing from Twitter comes amid a surge of other celebrities doing the same, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, Little Shop of Horrors actor Tisha Campbell, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil, among many others.

This all comes after a reported uptick in hate speech hit Twitter immediately following Musk’s acquisition, such as was cited by a Montclair State University study published on Oct. 29.

Musk, whose $44 billion acquisition of the company was finalized on Oct. 27, also stated a mass exodus of advertisers has occurred on Twitter, which he blamed on pressure from “activist groups,” in a tweet that appears to contain a misinformation warning.

Image via Twitter.

After Musk’s acquisition, a coalition of activist groups penned an open letter to the head honchos of the 20 biggest advertisers on Twitter, CBS News reported. The letter said in part:

“Within 24 hours of Musk taking ownership, the platform was inundated with hate and disinformation […] Without deliberate efforts by Twitter to address this type of abuse and hate, your brands will be actively supporting accelerating extremism.”

Musk hasn’t been doing himself any favors when it comes to credibility since he shared a now-deleted conspiracy tweet about Paul Pelosi and tweeted a meme utilizing an image of a Nazi soldier.

Golberg has had her own troubles when it comes to talking about race. Specifically, she was suspended from hosting The View for two weeks earlier this year for saying the Holocaust “isn’t about race” but “man’s inhumanity to man.” Golberg later apologized for the remark.