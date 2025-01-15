Whoopi Goldberg weighs in on Carrie Underwood’s performance at Trump’s inauguration, and you might be surprised by her view

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is taking place soon, and the hosts of the talk show The View shared their reactions to Carrie Underwood’s announcement that she will perform “America the Beautiful” at the ceremony.

Recommended Videos

Host Whoopi Goldberg, who has been a vocal critic of Trump and his policies, had a surprising reaction to the announcement. On Jan. 13, Underwood said, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.” While the decision sparked controversy, Goldberg said she supports the country singer’s decision.

“I stand behind her. If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right. So I have to support,” Goldberg stated. However, that doesn’t mean that she will be watching the inauguration. “I won’t be watching. But that’s me,” she added.

Underwood has been private when it comes to politics, choosing not to air her opinions in public. In an interview with The Guardian in 2019, the singer said that people sometimes assume which side of the political spectrum she leans toward. “I try to stay as far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins,” she explained, adding that issues aren’t simply a matter of “black and white.”

The other hosts’ opinions on the matter

In her statement regarding the inauguration, Underwood added, “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.” Joy Behar questioned Underwood’s decision, asking how the singer could say she loved the country when she had chosen to perform for someone who “wants to destroy the country.” However, Behar also noted that she wasn’t the type of person who would tell someone not to do something, as she believes in free speech.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, on the other hand, said that people who have a problem with Underwood should just boycott her shows and stop downloading her songs. She understands that from a business standpoint, accepting the invitation to perform was smart, as she will be making money and will be an “icon of MAGA and the American right.”

Sunny Hostin also joined the discussion, saying that “art is art” and she believes artists have the right to choose where they want to perform. With that said, she would have given a “hard no” if she was asked to perform, to which the other hosts agreed.

Underwood isn’t the only one performing for Trump. The disco group The Village People will also be at two events — one at a rally a day before the inauguration and another at an inaugural ball. The group released a statement saying that they are aware the decision wouldn’t please some of their fans, but they should be able to perform their music “without regard to politics.” The Village People added that despite their candidate losing, they could bring the country together through their global anthem “Y.M.C.A.” Trump’s inauguration, which will reportedly be tech billionaires and former presidents, will take place on Jan. 20 but will be preceded by four days of events and celebrations.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy