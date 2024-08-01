Why are Taylor Swift fans talking about ‘salt air’ and what is its connection to the month of August?

August is officially here but so are Taylor Swift fans, randomly talking about “salt air.” If you’re confused about what’s going on, fear not, we’re just obsessive enough to know the answer.

For the uninitiated: Taylor Swift has many iconic signature moves. While she didn’t specifically create friendship bracelets, fans have been exchanging them at her shows since her Speak Now tour, and they became even more popular during her current, record-breaking Eras Tour. With many traditions, chants, and season-related albums, let’s deep dive into what “salt air” means.

Taylor Swift’s “August” has become a pop culture moment

One of the songs from 2020’s Folklore has quietly but surely become a phenomenon. The Grammy-winning album is filled with catchy songs, heartbreaking lyrics, and even a love triangle, and the song “August” is now a pop culture moment. Similar to the famous Justin Timberlake “It’s Gonna Be Me” moment which Timberlake sings as “May,” spanning multiple memes, Swifties start posting about “August” at the end of July. They flooded social media with lyrics from the song, whose lyrics begin with “Salt air, and the rust on your door,” and also include the iconic “meet me behind the mall” bridge. For the past few days, Swifties shared photos of the song in ice, writing that it’s “defrosting,” hinting at how close August was.

The song is part of the fictional teenage love triangle between Betty, James, and an unnamed woman to whom Swift refers as “Augusta” or “Augustine.” The song, set between “Cardigan” and “Betty,” is about a summer romance that was never meant to last, as one of the people involved in the romance was in love with someone else. According to Swift, it started with imagery of “the sun-drenched month of August, sipped away like a bottle of wine.” The lyrics have quickly turned “August” into a fan-favorite because of how relatable they are, and Swifties celebrate it by streaming it on August 1st.

Last year, the “Illicit Affairs” singer marked Aug. 1 with a dedicated post. “Get in the car it’s August,” she wrote. This year, she hasn’t addressed the song on social media, but her last post praising the Munich crowd noted, “We have 11 shows left on the European leg of the tour, kicking off August with 3 shows in Warsaw!”

Happy “salt air” season to those who celebrate!

