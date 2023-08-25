Why did Halle Berry get divorced?

Seven years after announcing her split from ex-husband Olivier Martinez, actress Halle Berry‘s divorce is finalized. Berry met French actor Olivier Martinez while filming Dark Tide in South Africa and the pair started dating in 2010. Two years later, they were engaged. By 2013, Berry and Martinez were married, but despite filing for divorce in 2015, the case has been ongoing until August 2023.

Berry started dating Grammy-winning American musician Van Hunt in 2020, which was confirmed through her Instagram. But why exactly did Berry get divorced? In 2020, People magazine cited a source close to the pair had revealed the circumstances behind the eventual breakup. Several reasons were mentioned as the cause behind the split, but the main issue was the couple’s plan to move to France after marriage being hindered by Berry’s custody battle.

Berry’s custody battle with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry forced the couple to remain in Los Angeles to raise their daughter, Nahla, much to the dismay of Martinez. An insider confided in People, “Olivier never loved living in L.A. full-time. He just isn’t happy in L.A.”

Another problem arose with scheduling conflicts, as is often the primarily reason behind a celebrity couple’s split.

Image via Summit Entertainment

“Olivier is complaining that he and Halle are not spending much time together and that she is working too much. He never wanted her to sign on for [CBS’s “Extant”] and Olivier was hoping they would focus on family time together after Maceo was born,” the source confirmed.

“He complains he spends his days alone, or with friends. He doesn’t understand why Halle wants to work so much and is still so focused on her career. Halle has instead been extremely busy, and Olivier, who has not been working, is very bored. They both have fiery personalities and don’t like to compromise. Halle has threatened to file for divorce several times after arguments. Martinez has a violent temper. [Friends say] he has an out-of-control, hair-trigger temper.”

Now that the dust has settled, Berry is enjoying the company of Van Hunt while Martinez happily takes Berry’s $8,000 in child support.