Why did Judge Mathis’ wife file for divorce?

After nearly four decades of marriage, Linda Yvette Mathis has filed for divorce from her husband, Judge Greg Mathis, known widely from the television show Judge Mathis. For Greg Mathis, this personal upheaval comes on the heels of a professional shift, as his long-running show was recently canceled by Warner Bros.

This marks the end of an era not just for the couple, but also for fans who have viewed them as a stable fixture in the turbulent world of celebrity relationships. Greg Mathis is a former Michigan 36th District Court judge whose legal career catapulted him into the limelight. His journey to the bench was not an easy one, as he had to overcome a troubled youth that included gang involvement and a stint in jail. However, Mathis turned his life around, earning a GED and a degree from Eastern Michigan University before attending law school at the University of Detroit Mercy.

Judge Mathis's wife files for divorce after 39 years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/fU64JT9Mrj — E! News (@enews) August 23, 2024

Mathis’s television career took off with the start of his reality-based court show, Judge Mathis, in 1999. The show is a syndicated legal reality court show that features Mathis adjudicating small claims disputes. The show has been praised for its blend of legal insight and Mathis’s personal approach, often drawing on his own life experiences to influence his rulings and advice. In 2022, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing his status as a cultural icon.

On the personal front, Greg Mathis and Linda Yvette Mathis tied the knot on June 1, 1985, more than a decade before Judge Mathis premiered. The couple went on to have four children together: Jade, born in 1985; Camara, born in 1987; Greg Jr., born in 1989; and Amir, born in 1990. The Mathis family, including their multiple grandchildren, all reside in Los Angeles. As of the latest, Linda Mathis filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The filing also revealed that Linda is seeking spousal support, and has requested that the court waive Greg’s right to seek support from her. Additionally, she has asked that Greg cover her legal fees. With no minor children involved, the divorce proceedings are likely to focus on the division of assets and other financial matters. The news of the divorce has left many fans and supporters of the Mathis family saddened and surprised.

Not Judge Mathis🤦🏽‍♀️😭 getting a divorce in yo 60s is crazy…unless it’s abuse or cheating go stick out the rest of y’all lives together#judgemathis pic.twitter.com/8heFojm9Gm — Rylee 🩷 (@RyleeTooPretty) August 23, 2024

The couple had been together for so long and had weathered many storms, including Greg Mathis’ early struggles and his rise to fame. While the reasons behind the split remain private, the public will undoubtedly continue to follow the story with interest and concern for all parties involved.

