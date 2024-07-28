Why did Queen Elizabeth jump out of a helicopter in 2012?

The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony has ignited a firestorm of controversy, with a scene featuring drag queens and dancers arranged in a tableau reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic “Last Supper” painting.

The provocative performance, which some interpreted as a mockery of the revered religious artwork depicting Jesus Christ and his apostles, has sparked outrage among conservative and Christian figures who view it as a direct insult to their faith. As the backlash continues to rage, many conservatives are taking to social media to express their anger, with some even proclaiming the incident as a sign of the “fall of mankind.”

They nostalgically recall the awe-inspiring opening ceremonies of yesteryear, such as Beijing’s breathtaking display of creativity in 2008. The unforgettable highlight was the “Fou” sequence, where 2,008 Fou drummers played ancient Chinese percussion instruments in perfect synchronization. In the years since the Beijing Olympics, there have been plenty of other outstanding opening ceremonies, especially to the year 2012 that is drumming up maximum nostalgia.

Rewind to the 2012 London Olympics

On July 27, 2012, the world watched in amazement as a pre-recorded video showed the then 86-year-old Queen Elizabeth II seemingly jumping out of a helicopter with none other than James Bond himself, actor Daniel Craig. Moments later, two figures, ostensibly the Queen and Bond, leaped from the aircraft, parachuting towards the Olympic Stadium. The cameras then cut to Queen Elizabeth II, who was in the audience. The timing was meticulously planned to ensure a seamless transition from the on-screen action to her real-life entrance.

The filming took place in March and April of 2012. It began at Buckingham Palace, where Daniel Craig, as Bond, is shown arriving and being escorted to meet the Queen, who is waiting in her private study. Notably, the Queen greeted Bond with the line, “Good evening, Mr. Bond.” They then proceeded to walk through the palace’s corridors, flanked by the Queen’s beloved corgis, before boarding a waiting helicopter.

For the actual helicopter jump, professional skydiver Gary Connery joined the team as the stunt double for the Queen, and Mark Sutton doubled for Craig. Both stunt performers were dressed similarly to their respective characters. But the fact that the Queen, at age 86, was game to participate in such a cheeky and memorable skit says a lot about her sense of humor and willingness to have a bit of fun.

In retrospect, while the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony may have stirred controversy, Olympic ceremonies have always had a long history of pushing boundaries.

