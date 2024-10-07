Why did ‘Swamp People’ star Troy Landry get arrested by an undercover gator agent?

While Swamp People might be the complete opposite of a dramatic reality franchise like The Real Housewives, the swamp stars sometimes generate as much juicy gossip as the fancy-pants, city-slicker Bravo divas. Breakout bayou boy Troy Landry is generating buzz right now, and it isn’t coming from his outboard motor.

Fans of the History Channel series have been watching Landry since the Swamp People premiere in 2010 and have gotten to know him along with his kids Chase and Jacob, who are also stars of the series. While season 15 finished airing in spring 2024, Landry is still busy hunting, fishing, and apparently, perpetrating, and viewers will want to know why he’s in hot water.

What crime was Swamp People star Troy Landry charged with?

Screengrab via Instagram/@troylandry61

WAFB 9 reported that, as explained by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDFW), Landry received a charge for two counts of “Failing to Tag An Alligator Upon Taking.” Two LDFW agents were told that a cameraperson, Landry, and someone else were on the hunt for alligators in Lake Palourde on Sept. 18, 2024. The illicit gator-stalkers were apprehended in what is being called an “undercover sting.” The LDFW report explained, “Mr. Landry also admitted that prior to the agents making contact with him, he cut a dead ‘stiff’ alligator loose from his line and let it float away.” While Landry could legally hunt in that place, he got in trouble because he didn’t tag the alligators.

This wasn’t the first or only time Landry got in trouble with the law recently. He said, “I got a speeding ticket also last month but I have nothing to say about it.” Since that was Landry’s response, he might share the same opinion about his tagging situation, although he hasn’t publicly commented yet.

What could happen to Landry? According to AL.com, he could be put in jail for a time period of 120 days, and he could also pay $950.

Since Swamp People began airing in 2010, and Landry has been hunting alligators for several decades, viewers might be surprised that he wouldn’t tag according to the law. It’s also unexpected considering that alligator tags were once featured prominently in a Swamp People episode.

While the ethics of hunting are always a consideration, there are a few other things to remember about alligator hunting. AL.com pointed out that it can be risky to hunt on the water in the darkness.

Screengrab via History Channel

However, tagging is definitely an important part of the process, and no one could argue that Landry didn’t know about that. According to the official LWFD website, people who live in Louisiana can hunt with “alligator harvest tags” and a license, which will set you back $25. When you request a tag, you need to send in a map of the area, a signature from the person who owns the land you intend to hunt on, and information about who owns the land. You also have to show you have finished the application form for your license.

Although Landry might not want to talk about getting a speeding ticket (and might stay silent about his tagging problem as well), he’s happy with his portrayal on Swamp People. He told Explore Louisiana, “We live simple down here because that’s the way we choose to live.” He added, “I grew up in the bayous and the swamps, and I’m happy where I’m at and doing what I’m doing, and the History Channel did an awesome job of showing the way we live. It’s all positive.”

