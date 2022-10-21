Why do people think former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is a member of the BDSM community?

There’s been a surge of curiosities primarily revolving around an influential British politician. That’s right, the subject of gossip this time is none other than the shortest reigning UK Prime Minister — Liz Truss — who replaced the Conservative politician Boris Johnson in his position of power, but renounced her role on October 20. The event coincided with the immense grieving and mourning over the Queen’s death.

However, it hasn’t halted the deluge of scandals and online conspiracy theories that Truss is receiving over her not-so-hidden identity as a member of the BDSM club. The reason for reaching this abrupt conjecture is the 47-year-old politician’s unique accessory which is, a day collar necklace with an O-ring in the middle.

The unending gossip around this subject has associated the necklace with Truss’ personal life which according to some, is not quite private. This is because of the belief that the necklace symbolizes that she is a part of the BDSM community. Further theories have suggested that in the world of BDSM, this makes Truss a submissive. The undying deliberations on this issue and the heightening curiosities have given a name to this conspiracy, the infamous “Liz Truss Day-Collar Conspiracy.”

Why do people relate the Day-Collar conspiracy with Truss’ position as a submissive?

The BDSM community is comprised of two roles: the “dominant” and the “submissive,” who engage in various kinky activities as per their role. On seeing Truss’ choice of accessory, the members of the community immediately reached the conclusion that she is a submissive.

The explanation provided here is that it is customary for any member of the BDSM community to don this necklace to easily get identified as a submissive. A collar is important in the world of BDSM and the idea originated from Pauline Reage’s 1954 book, The Story of O. The book lays out the concept of what’s known as a “day collar”, and the letter “O” signifies that the wearer is owned by their dominant partner.

There were numerous occasions where Truss wore the necklace, which is intensifying the popular opinion of her position as a submissive. Besides the plethora of speculations on the issue, snippets of her personal life have also been incorporated into this heated conspiracy theory and one of them is her over-a-year-and-a-half-long extra-marital affair with Tory member Mark Field which started in 2005, resulting in the breaking up of Field’s marriage.

However, Truss continued to live with her husband Hugh’O Leary who — according to Twitter user @LillianaFuture — gave her the collar necklace. She took to Twitter to publicly state that Truss’ “unmanly perception” of her husband probably propelled her to begin an affair outside of her marriage.

Their conclusion and interpretation of how Liz truss became a sub/started wearing a collar pic.twitter.com/v3bGhU3VNp — Lilliana 🏳️‍⚧️ (@LillianaFuture) September 9, 2022

The social media is filled with tweets about her necklace and its possible connection with Truss’ kinky sex life. The tweets have gone completely viral with many users expressing their resentment over the British politician’s obsession with what they regard as absurd sexual fantasies.

liz truss still wearing her bdsm necklace during her resignation speech is actually one of the hardest moments in a while — fidēs roche (@frochebusiness) October 21, 2022

Certain comments suggest that while leaving the office, the public focus has been exclusively on the infamous necklace.

I can’t stop thinking about Liz Truss and her BDSM necklace on a post about Ukraine pic.twitter.com/3o7uzwNOc2 — Gail Platt’s Stinkh🎃le (@katecrimed) September 26, 2022

You know that the gossips are reigning when significant political issues are sidelined in favor of an interesting theory.

i just need to know if liz truss necklace is a bdsm thing or not and i can die at peace — living out my fantasies (@wheresmybaccy) September 11, 2022

Well, there have been some deep obsessions.

This BDSM obsession with senior female conservatives has got to stop. First it was Priti Patel being depicted as a dominatrix and now Liz Truss is being accused of being secretly into BDSM bc she wears a necklace with a hoop??? This is blatant misogyny and it’s inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/R4Nb265a3G — 🌷Jen🌷 (@LeftHonJens) September 11, 2022

But not everyone in the crowd steadfastly defamed and trivialized.

It seems like the necklace will keep enticing quite a lot of intriguing discussions and speculations for a long time. Well, there is uncertainty about how the matter would be resolved.