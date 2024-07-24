What happened to ‘The Rocky Horror Picture show’ icon Tim Curry?

Tim Curry was one of the great character actors of the late 20th century and early 21st century, inaugurating his screen career with unmatchable style as the iconic Dr. Frank N. Furter in 1975’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Curry, who had come up in the London theater scene, became the heart of the film’s growing cult following and quickly built a career out of playing fantastical, mischievous, and even downright monstrous characters in film, television, theater, and voice-over work. He also spent a brief stint in the late ’70s producing rock albums with hits like “I Do The Rock.”

The now 78-year-old Brit worked tirelessly, collecting over 240 acting credits through the years, but his most recognizable were perhaps the butler Wadsworth in 1985’s Clue, the satanic Darkness in Ridley Scott’s Legend, and the original Pennywise in 1990’s It. He also famously voiced the pollution-loving villain Hexxus in FernGully: The Last Rainforest and the eccentric and enthusiastic nature documentary filmmaker Nigel Thornberry in Nickelodeon’s The Wild Thornberrys.

It’s exactly that career in voice roles that has been Curry’s primary occupation in the last few years ever since a stroke left him wheelchair-bound in 2012.

Where is Tim Curry now?

At 78, Tim Curry’s health has deteriorated. The actor is still dependent on a wheelchair and has become increasingly debilitated. Still, he always leaves time to meet fans, participating in virtual meet-and-greets during conventions like GalaxyCon and Comic-Cons in smaller cities.

Curry, born in the English county of Cheshire in 1946, continued to work as a voice actor until 2017. He is expected to appear in an upcoming sci-fi animated film titled Dagon: Troll World Chronicles as the voice of Necrofer the Death Bringer.

I don’t talk about who I’m f**king or whether I’m in love. It’s of paramount interest to me and very little interest to your readers. If it is of interest to them, then f**k ‘em,” Tim Curry in an interview for After Dark Magazine in 1975.

Notably private about his personal life, Curry was never married or had children. The beloved screen and stage icon is expected to release a memoir, titled Vagabond, in 2025 through publisher Hachette Books. Long-time fans and those just discovering the fascinating eclectic legacy of the actor will certainly be lining up to buy it.

