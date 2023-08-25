Why is Liam Payne delaying his tour? His medical diagnosis, explained

After announcing the dates and locations of his long-awaited tour in July, Liam Payne posted an emotional Instagram video telling his fans that he is postponing the South American tour.

He shared with his followers that he was recently admitted to the hospital with a serious kidney infection and began rehearsals for his tour soon after. He was then advised by his doctors that doing rehearsals and going on tour while recovering was not ideal.

In light of that information, Payne is refunding the tickets of fans who have already purchased tickets and promised that he and his team were working to reschedule the tour as soon as possible.

The South American tour was set to begin on September 1 and was headed to Peru, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina — and Mexico, which we realize is in North America. It is still unclear how long the tour will be postponed for, but most fans are hopeful that the delay won’t be too long and are even hopeful of more tour announcements, locations, and dates in the near future.

This tour would’ve been Liam’s first since he toured with ex-boy band One Direction and his first solo tour. He’s been unable to showcase his 2019 album entitled L1 in concert since he released it.

Fans are certainly disappointed and have been looking forward to a tour ever since Liam went solo. Many of them have taken to Twitter and Instagram to root for his recovery and express their own disappointment and their disappointment for him.

The fact that Liam Payne has suffered from kidney issues all his life and now him getting kidney infection is just heartbreaking to see. I'm crying because he doesn't deserve any of this he was so excited for the mini tour and was planning a lot of stuff for it . #WeLoveYouLiam pic.twitter.com/psLq8Aso5x — ALI (@ALI1D__) August 25, 2023

Affected fans should watch out for updates regarding refunds from the website they purchased tickets from and tune into Liam’s Instagram page and website for any updated information.