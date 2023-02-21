Why is ‘Perfect Match’s Chloe Veitch famous? Her age, height, social media, and reality show appearances

A brand-new reality competition is turning heads, with the debut of Netflix’s Perfect Match.

The “strategic and seductive” reality dating competition series is hosted by Nick Lachey and features a range of singles once again searching for love in the most public way possible. The series puts a spin on the ceaselessly-popular dating competition format, by putting power in the hands of the show’s most compatible couples. Rather than let its plot rest on merely competing to form relationships, Perfect Match allows its competitors to play a role in their fellow contestants’ partnerings. The most compatible couple is provided the opportunity to mix and match their fellow contestants, making and breaking relationships on a whim.

Several standouts are already prompting conversation, particularly as reality television favorites make their return for the fresh Netflix series. Rising stars like Bartise Bowden, of Love is Blind fame, quickly caught fan attention, but not to the degree of Chloe Veitch. The reality show veteran is an easy favorite among fans of the genre, and they’ve got questions.

You’ve seen Chloe Veitch before

Perfect Match is far from Veitch’s first brush with fame. The 23-year-old has become a household name in reality television circles, as she continues to dazzle with each fresh appearance. Arguably best known for her winning stint on Too Hot to Handle, Veitch is a vital element of each competition she’s appeared in. As mentioned above, she cinched a joint win during her 2020 appearance on Too Hot to Handle, and, a year later, became a fan favorite on The Circle. She also managed to secure the “runner-up” vote on the social media-styled series, and participated in Celebrity Ghost Trip, along with both Celebrity Hunted and Eating with my Ex between 2021 and 2022.

She’s once again an easy favorite in The Perfect Match, despite her brief stint in the series.

Her height, age, and social media

Veitch is easy to track down on social media, which is great news for the 23-year-old’s many fans. She’s on all the major sites, including Instagram, where she frequently shares shots of herself modeling, strutting the runway, or hanging out with friends. She’s got more than 19 million followers on Twitter, where she shares fresh news about upcoming reality appearances, and her TikTok page has 895,800 followers, all of whom eat up Veitch’s videos as she digs into trends and shares snippets of her life.

It’s no surprise, given her vast popularity among viewers, that quite a few people are digging into even the most minor details about her life. She’s barely into her 20s, but Veitch is already a known name in many circles. She stands at right around 5 foot 7 inches, according to IMDb, and apparently boasts several tattoos.

She also bills herself as “funny AF” on Instagram, which may the main culprit behind her continued popularity in the reality dating sphere. Fans are already hoping to see more of her following her appearance on Perfect Match, but they’ll have to make do with her stint on the series for the time being.