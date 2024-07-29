Why is the Taylor Swift online shop glitching?

Taylor Swift is the queen of Easter Eggs and has trained her fans to look for them. So, is her online shop glitching a hint that something is coming?

Taylor Swift has a very close relationship with her fans, known as Swifties, and, over the years, she has sent them messages throughout her work. Whether it’s with capitalized letters in the lyric books from her albums, hidden messages in music videos, or even Instagram posts, Swift loves being sneaky and teasing her projects.

Looking at her re-released albums, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) all had different vaults that would reveal the extra tracks. With two more albums left to re-record, reputation and Taylor Swift, fans are impatiently trying to figure out which one is next and when it will come out, and her recent glitch led people to believe an announcement is coming soon.

What happened to Taylor Swift’s online shop?

Taylor Swift’s online shop has previously teased her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, with another glitch displaying error codes. On Sunday, before her second concert in Munich, Germany, her U.K. online shop started glitching. Fans online have proof of the shop which seemed to display error codes with letters on top of each other.

Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is easily the most anticipated re-release and the last one Swift released with her former record label, Big Machine Records. The 2016 album didn’t get the love it deserved during its release and was a sleeper hit until the Reputation Stadium Tour and subsequent Eras Tour, and became a fan-favorite album.

While Munich N2 came and passed with no announcement, considering that the shop that started glitching is the U.K. one, fans believe she might announce something during her second stint at Wembley Stadium in mid-August. So far, it’s all speculation, and the online shop glitch might’ve been just an error that sometimes happens — especially given the recent traffic following the surprise release of the original Folklore cardigan.

Looking at her previous release pattern, she released two re-recordings in 2021, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), an original album, Midnights, in 2022, two re-recordings in 2023, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), with an original album, The Tortured Poets Department, in 2024. Based on the pattern, her last re-released albums would normally be released in 2025. However, looking at her record-breaking Eras Tour, which is supposed to end in December, fans believe she might want to own all her albums before the end of the tour and start a clean slate for the future.

For now, the glitch was just that, but it wouldn’t be completely surprising for it to be a hint that something might happen during the London shows.

