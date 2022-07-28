Why is Zayn rocking pink hair and painting teddy bears on brick walls?

Zayn Malik has never been shy about changing up his look. The former One Direction singer has grown full-length beards, added countless tattoos to his body, and donned hair colors of various shades. Now, he’s changed things up again with a freshly shaven face and pink mane.

Malik stopped the hearts of fans everywhere when he posted an Instagram selfie of himself with bubblegum pink highlights and naturally dark roots. In 2016 — a year after he left One Direction — the “Pillow Talk” singer also went pink, although you’d be hard pressed to find any signs of aging between then and now. The only indication of the passage of time are more neck tattoos.

Just days earlier, Malik showed off his naturally dark locks and a overgrown beard in an Instagram post. One fan put it perfectly when they said “we have two different Zayn Malik in two days.”

we have 2 different Zayn Malik in 2 days, and he is absolutely perfect both times pic.twitter.com/G138w2erlc — mary anne (Zayn's Version) (@malikxpotter) July 28, 2022

The last time Malik dyed his hair pink, he released something big — his debut solo album Mind Of Mine — as this Twitter user was quick to point out.

Whenever Zayn dyes his hair pink, he releases something BIG pic.twitter.com/zPqq0g6XZp — Kay.❗️❗️ (@zquadnation_) July 28, 2022

One can’t help but wonder if Malik’s new pink mane is an indication of an upcoming project or just the result of his recent split from ex-wife Gigi Hadid. The 29 year-old has been relatively quiet in recent years, no doubt due to said split and his new job as father to one year-old daughter Khai Hadid Malik.

His third solo album Nobody Is Listening dropped earlier this year, offering a new “bedroom R&B” sound that deviates from his previous albums. It might be too soon to expect a new album, but fans are hoping this new pink hair is a step in that direction (no pun intended.)

In addition to his pink locks, Malik has been raising some eyebrows by spray painting larger-than-life teddy bears on brick walls, per his recent Instagram post. The creative endeavor comes courtesy of his collaboration with sunglass company Arnette, which Malik has been busy promoting on his social media — even more so than his new album. He captioned the post by saying “here’s a look at our newest creative project.”

Perhaps his pink hair and “newest creative project” — aka spray-painted teddy bears — point to the possibility of seeing more Malik in the near future? We’ll have to wait and see exactly which direction this former One Directioner is going in. Either way, the internet will not be okay.