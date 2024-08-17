Why was Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller questioned in Matthew Perry death investigation?

In the unfolding criminal investigation surrounding the untimely death of actor Matthew Perry, authorities have reportedly turned their attention to Brooke Mueller, the ex-wife of Charlie Sheen.

Recommended Videos

Perry’s acting career began with television shows like Boys Will Be Boys and Home Free. However, Matthew Perry is best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends. His quick wit and portrayal of the lovably sarcastic Chandler endeared him to millions of fans worldwide. Perry’s personal life, however, was not without its challenges. He openly admitted his struggle with addiction and mental health issues, a battle that many in the public eye face while trying to maintain the facade of a picture-perfect life.

He entered rehab twice during the filming of the sitcom and later admitted to not remembering three years of his time on the show due to his substance abuse issues. But he recovered, wrote an empowering book about his life story, and seemed to be on the mend, only for Oct. 28, 2023, to bring the news that shocked the world – the discovery of the 54-year-old actor in the pool. The medical examiner cited the “acute effects of ketamine” as the cause of death.

Ketamine, often associated with both medical anesthesia and illicit use, can have powerful effects on the human body, altering perception and sometimes offering relief from severe depression under controlled conditions. Perry, who had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, had high levels of the drug that were not on par with the days that had gone since his last therapy session, thus adding an element of mystery to his passing.

Why the focus on Brooke Mueller?

The answer could lie in the shared experiences between Mueller and Perry. The investigation into Perry’s demise has burgeoned into a multi-agency effort, including the LAPD, DEA, and USPIS, pointing to the seriousness with which this case is being handled. As per People, the spotlight allegedly turned to Brooke Mueller after it was revealed that she and Perry had reconnected years ago in rehab and maintained a friendship. Mueller was reportedly out exercising when officers arrived at her residence with a search warrant. However, she was said to be “completely cooperative” upon her return, as per an InTouch Weekly insider source.

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation. It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

While Mueller has been reportedly questioned due to her friendship with Perry, a source close to the investigation emphasized that she never used ketamine herself. As per the outlet, authorities seized an iPhone and a laptop from Mueller as part of their ongoing investigation.

Perry’s passing is a reminder of the importance of open conversations about depression and the need for effective support systems. While the investigation may provide answers and is necessary to bring much-needed closure to many, the legacy of the talented actor, who brought joy and laughter to millions, will always be the one headline of his life celebrated without question.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy