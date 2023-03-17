Why was Kyle Chrisley arrested?

Warning: The following article contains sensitive subject matter — including a mention of suicide.

While Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show Chrisley Knows Best, are serving time for their crimes, son Kyle Chrisley has found himself in his own trouble. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault Monday and posted $3,000 for his release from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

According to Municipal Records for Smyrna, Tennessee, Citation 23-S00188-01 listed that Chrisley has no prior violations, and his offense is recorded as aggravated assault. He has an appearance scheduled for March 28, 2023, at the Smyrna Justice Center, the court location of the town considered part of the Nashville Metropolitan area.

Details of the arrest were limited at first, but according to People, a Smyrna Police Department press release reported that Chrisley brandished a “fixed blade” during a physical altercation with a supervisor where he works at a truck rental business. Even though it appears the reality star had no prior violations, he’s had his share of problems.

Fans of Chrisley Knows Best are well aware that he was the estranged son of Todd Chrisley who fathered him during his first marriage to Teresa Terry, a marriage that lasted from 1990 to 1996. Julie Chrisley is his stepmother whom Todd married in 1996 and remains married to this day.

Kyle Chrisley’s trials and tribulations were well documented on the show as he admitted to having issues with drugs. According to Life & Style, he has gone to rehab about 40 times, and in 2013, there was an incident where he was on a crack binge and threatened to kill his father. Their relationship was further damaged by Todd being awarded custody of Kyle’s daughter Chloe, which he accused the reality star of doing just for ratings.

He has since been able to reconcile with his father who is now serving 12 years in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion while Julie is serving a slightly shorter sentence for the same. It appears he and his father were able to put their past behind them after Kyle attempted suicide while battling with his own self-worth and feeling like his world was falling down around him. He recently posted on Instagram about the experience.

Triggers such as having a father sent to prison shortly after making amends can cause a person to relapse — as well as manifest into further problems such as being arrested for aggravated assault.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.