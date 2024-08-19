Why was there drama between ‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat?

Noah Schnapp may be beloved by many for portraying sweet Will Byers on Netflix’s Stranger Things, but his offscreen words and actions haven’t always made fans happy. Before viewers thought he should leave the popular series because of his comments about Zionism, he got into an online feud with singer Doja Cat.

Although Doja Cat does her own thing online and off, she likely wanted people to understand her POV about this situation. So, let’s talk about what went down between Schnapp and Doja Cat.

What happened between Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat?

Image via Netflix

In the summer of 2022, I binge-watched Stranger Things season 4 along with the rest of the world and swooned over the charming Eddie Munson… and Joseph Quinn, who played him up until his sad Metallica-fuelled finale. Doja Cat was a fan too and sent Schnapp an Instagram DM asking, “Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up]. wait no, does he have a gf [girlfriend]?”

According to Glamour, Schnapp posted this on TikTok… which led to some major drama. Doja Cat wasn’t happy that he aired her dating desires in such a public forum, and called him out on TikTok on July 7th, 2022. She likened Schnapp to a “snake” and a “weasel,” but acknowledged that he’s “young” and will make “mistakes.” She explained she wasn’t “comfortable” with his actions. She “made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it,” but that wasn’t the case.

While some might give Doja Cat props for going after what she wants (and in the wild world of dating, why not?) Glamour pointed out that some fans thought it was silly that she messaged a teenager about her actor crush. If this situation involved two non-famous people, it would still be easy to understand the singer’s feelings. I would add that if Schnapp isn’t going to (finally) give us some Stranger Things tea, he shouldn’t be posting that much on social media…

Are Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat okay now?

In July 2022, Schnapp was interviewed by Variety and explained that he told Doja Cat he was sorry and that he loves her work. He said while he is “goofy” when posting on his social media, “obviously it hurt her feelings” and that wasn’t his intention.

Schnapp added that although fans of both him and Doja Cat talked about this incident a lot, it was over pretty quickly. He said, “People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but, like, in reality, it’s like a two minute thing.” Although I can see his point, Doja Cat’s feelings are valid since she thought this would be private. This is a great reminder that while it’s no problem to share that epic burger you ordered last night or the pretty sunrise you enjoyed on vacation on Instagram, respecting other people’s privacy and emotions is always the way to go.

While the singer wasn’t pleased at the time, and probably still wishes that the Stranger Things actor had kept her business to himself, Quinn and Doja Cat’s alleged budding romance is definitely a happy ending to yet another celebrity drama story.

