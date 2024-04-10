Why was Wynonna Judd’s daughter arrested?

Wynonna Judd‘s daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested in Alabama on Friday, April 5, in another of what has become many encounters with the law.

Recommended Videos

The 27-year-old Kelley is country music star Judd’s daughter with businessman Arch Kelley III, and his youngest child and only daughter. She’s also the niece of actress Ashley Judd, and granddaughter of late country legend Naomi Judd. Kelley has an older brother, Elijah Judd, who’s a law enforcement officer. “My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our ‘herstory,'” Judd told Fox News in 2020.

Why was Grace Kelley arrested?

Photo via Elmore County Jail/MEGA

Wynnona Judd’s daughter, Grace Kelley was charged with the misdemeanor crimes of indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, per E! News. The young woman reportedly exposed her breasts and lower body, and refused to cooperate with the police officers by not identifying herself and sitting down on the side of the road at a busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, Ala.

According to USA Today, on Wednesday, April 10, the country star‘s daughter was still in custody at Millbrook Police Department with a $1,000 bail. In her mugshot, Kelley’s face appears swollen and bruised.

This isn’t the first time Grace Kelley has been arrested

Photo via Grace Kelley/Facebook

According to the U.S. Sun, Kelley was arrested for the first time in 2016, and sentenced in 2017 to a little under a year in prison for meth manufacture, delivery, sale, and possession with intent. She was also charged with manufacturing and delivering meth in another county at the time, but pleaded guilty to possession. After a month behind bars, the then 21-year-old was meant to continue her sentence on probation and at a court-ordered drug program, but in 2018, after leaving treatment early and breaking her probation, she was sentenced to eight years at West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

In November 2019, Kelley was granted parole but ended up being arrested and sentenced to eight years again in 2020. By April 2021, she had been granted parole on the condition that she underwent substance abuse treatment, aftercare referral, and random drug screens. Unfortunately, she violated parole and was arrested again in August, staying behind bars until December 2022 when she was granted parole. During March of that same year, Grace was allowed a temporary leave of absence to welcome her baby daughter, Kaliyah Chanel.

On May 1, 2023, Grace was detained once again for violating her parole as well as an order of protection and a restraining order. She served five months in prison and was released in October of that year.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more