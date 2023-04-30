Will Smith’s ‘funniest scene in movie history’ gets torn in three halves as 2022 Oscars slap refuses to lose steam

Somehow, the memories of the Oscars slap have managed to trickle into one of the funniest scenes starring Will Smith as it is getting ripped into pieces as fans and his detractors lock horns on whether it warrants any praise.

There was a time when the beloved Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was respected and admired for his work. He was in great movies such as I Am Legend, The Pursuit of Happyness, Ali, the Men in Black franchise, and The Bad Boys franchise. He is also known for such hits as “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” “Wild Wild West,” “Just the Two of Us,” “A Nightmare on My Street,” and of course, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” There is no way all of that great work can be washed down the drain because of one simple slap.

But evidently, it continues to affect the King Richard star’s life.

Red Table Talk continued to move forward after the slap but has recently been canceled for reasons unknown. Nick Cannon made his view about that very clear when he said the table was toxic and the slap wouldn’t have happened if the show and a particular episode didn’t exist. And soon after a psychologist sat down to explain why Rock and Smith not being besties yet hinges on a “commitment” problem. The issue has only escalated as one of Smith’s memorable performances has been dragged into the drama.

For the fans, King Richard wasn’t even his greatest performance. His drunken uncle bit in Bad Boys II when Martin Lawrence is interrogating his daughter’s date, Reggie, stands out as a fan favorite.

Still one of the funniest scenes in movie history 😭😭



pic.twitter.com/asmBJNyaXh

For some, the overall hilarious chemistry going on in the scene gets the combined credit.

I was literally laughing so hard in the cinema at this scene I couldn’t breathe. Absolute classic scene — Seven33 (@Seven33DJ) April 29, 2023

But for many, it was Smith who made the scene “extra fine.” Honestly, there are fans who will marry that man if they had the chance…

When he lunges at him I scream every single time. Also, Will was extra fine in this movie. — b. (@_BAboutIt) April 29, 2023

And some just love his work because everyone knows he put in the time and paid his dues…

This the will smith I remember — Michael Hibbler (@hibbler_michael) April 29, 2023

Then, there are those who simply don’t like the scene or dig into its specific brand of humor.

This isn’t remotely funny. — Al Tyler (@Footiehead3) April 29, 2023

But, few despise it just because it stars Smith as one of the characters.

Will Smith, pretending to be hard is so ridiculous. — Maximalism Records (@MaximalismREC) April 29, 2023

Jada really be opening the door to will like this — mars (@highjumpingmars) April 29, 2023

Well, as the negative reviews pile on, the actor gets ready for four more movies, including Bad Boys 4, Planes Trains & Automobiles, Fast and Loose, and The Council. With a career that is moving forward despite the fiasco, the only factor that is against him is if he wins an Oscar again, he just won’t be able to go and pick up his award.