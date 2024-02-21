Will Taylor Swift follow Lady Gaga into ‘Fortnite?’

As Einstein once said, and I’m paraphrasing: Two things are infinite; the universe, and the number of celebrities and fictional characters who’ll appear in Fortnite… and I’m not sure about the universe. With the announcement that Lady Gaga is going to be cameoing in this next season of the extremely popular online game, Taylor Swift fans are taking to social media and coming up with all sorts of elaborate conspiracy theories as to why their pop queen should follow suit.

Getting a Fortnite skin isn’t a particularly rare honor these days. Lady Gaga is simply following a long list of other celebrities and known icons, namely Will Smith, Keanu Reeves, Travis Scott, and MrBeast, to get an in-game event dedicated to her. But if it’s popularity Epic Games is looking for, well, we can only think of one person who is literally more popular than God right now.

And in fact, there’s reason to believe, or at least wishfully think, that Taylor might indeed make her way to the game in the near future. If you want to know what all this ruckus of Swift potentially joining Fortnite is about, read ahead below.

Is Taylor Swift going to become a Fortnite skin?

Now, I know what you’re thinking. A few years ago, when Fortnite was just turning into a sensation, none of us thought that we would ever live to see a day when the names Fortnite and Taylor Swift would be used in association. But this is all thanks to the event known as Fortnite Festival, which is basically a new game mode allowing players to come together and play a series of songs licensed by Epic.

Following The Weeknd last year, Lady Gaga is the latest artist to headline Fornite Festival, but that doesn’t mean she should be the last. If anything, Taylor Swift currently has the hottest trending discography in the market thanks to The Eras Tour, and given the fact that her new studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is releasing just three days ahead of the so-called Fortnite Festival 2, should we hope for an appearance by Miss Americana herself?

Fortnite Festival Season 2 ends on April 22 👀



(3 days after Taylor Swift drops her new album 🥸) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 21, 2024

That’s not to say Taylor will appear in Fortnite, or even if it’s actually probable, but if ever there was a right moment for such an event, it would be now. Come on, Epic, make it happen. You know you want to, and the licensing fees be damned.