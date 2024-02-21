Over the last few years, Fortnite has played host to a swathe of musicians, from rappers like Eminem to pop stars like Ariana Grande and the rockers of Weezer. These artists, as well as the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott, have appeared either in the game’s soundtrack or as hosts of virtual concerts; in what could easily turn into a Black Mirror episode should their avatars abruptly decide they want out.

Last year, the video game platform launched its inaugural Fortnite Festival, headlined by The Weeknd. Alongside his music being available within the game, The Weeknd was also made into a skin that users could don while playing a round of Battle Royale. Now, Fortnite has announced the headliner for its 2024 festival, and it’s time for gamers the world over to put their paws up.

Is there a Lady Gaga Fortnite skin?

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on February 21, Lady Gaga shared an image of herself in the form of a Fortnite avatar. The graphic was accompanied by a caption in which Gaga replied to her own years-old Tweet with the question: “What’s fortnight?”. It appears the singer has since discovered what all the fuss was about in 2019, amending the spelling error and attaching a visual of herself in full Fortnite form. Expect the official skin (and its variants) to be revealed shortly.

The post is Gaga’s official announcement of her collaboration with the video game as part of the 2024 Fortnite Festival. The second season of the festival, which arrives on February 22, will now include select songs from Gaga’s discography. The singer’s 2008 hit “Bad Romance” did appear as part of last year’s Fortnite Festival, but we can assume a swathe of more recent Gaga tracks will be included in the 2024 edition.

In the vein of Guitar Hero, this means Fortnite players can use Gaga’s tracks for various functions within the game, and presumably use her skin — which seems inspired by her 2020 album Chromatica — during gameplay. It’s unclear whether Gaga’s headlining role will play out like The Weeknd’s, or if Fortnite will draw from their separate music collaborations and in-game concerts with Scott or Grande.

Fortnite Festival is billed as a music-driven game allowing Fortnite users to “play through a licensed soundtrack of some global hits,” according to Epic’s website. Alongside Fortnite, Gaga’s music has appeared in fellow video game soundtracks including various editions of Just Dance and a 2014 re-release of Grand Theft Auto V.

The news comes as Gaga — who is set to star as Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel Folie á Deux — has begun teasing a new album on social media.