First look at Lady Gaga in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ depicts a perfectly healthy and stable Valentine’s Day couple

Happy Valentine’s Day to all of the lovestruck couples living it up out there, but we’ve got some bad news for you: No matter how healthy and functional your relationship is, it doesn’t hold a candle to Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck.

This is evidenced by a first look at Lady Gaga in her role alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the hotly anticipated sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, shared to Instagram by the film’s director, Todd Phillips. Just look at the two of them staring into each other’s eyes and tell me you don’t see the most stable relationship you’ve ever seen:

This sneak peek comes as a bit of a surprise, seeing as it was only in December that Phillips was shutting down the idea of seeing a look at Gaga in her upcoming role any time soon. Then again, his reasoning was that the Born This Way singer wasn’t required on set until this year.

Much like the first tease showing off Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, the above still doesn’t give fans all that much to chew on, besides the presumably obvious fact that the pair are going to end up enamored with one another.

As a refresher, Joker: Folie à Deux doesn’t form a part of James Gunn’s grand master plan for the DC Universe at large. Instead, like Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Joker and its sequel are being labeled as ‘DC Elseworlds’ projects.

Joker: Folie à Deux is unfortuantely still a while away – it is currently slated for release on Oct. 4, 2024.