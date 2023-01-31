What is James Gunn and Peter Safran’s ‘DC Elseworlds’ and how is it different from the DCU?

The long wait is finally over as James Gunn revealed the “DCU Chapter One” slate after the duo took the reins as the co-chairman and CEO of DC Studios.

While Gunn excitedly shared plans for the next few years, which he titled “Gods and Monsters,” he promised to connect the DCU as it has never been before.

“As many of you know, DC has been disconnected from film and television for a long time. One of our jobs – mine and Peter’s – is to come in and make sure the DCU is connected in film, television, gaming and animation, that the characters are consistent, played by the same actors and it works in one story.”

While there are stories outside of their scope, those stories will now be clearly labeled as part of “DC Elseworlds.” Gunn explained that “DC Elseworlds” is anything that takes place outside the main DCU continuity.

“If something is outside of that, like Matt Reeves’ (The) Batman or Todd Phillips’ Joker or Teen Titans Go!, that it is clearly labeled as DC Elseworlds – outside of the main DCU continuity.”

Before concluding his video announcement, Gunn promised DCU fans that they will giving them something they have never seen before.