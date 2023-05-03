Will there be a second Nicole Kidman theater ad? AMC offers an update

There’s good news for those wondering whether AMC and Nicole Kidman would collaborate again – an update on the matter has finally been announced.

As previously reported, the actress and AMC began working together as early as 2021when an advertisement featuring Kidman began airing in theaters and on television. Due to the ad’s success, the star would renew her contract with AMC the following year. On May 2, during an interview with Variety, the company’s CEO Adam Aron opened up about when a second commercial with Kidman would be released to the public and if they realized how influential it was.

In the discussion, Aron disclosed that he and the company couldn’t provide an official date for a second ad to premiere with Kidman. Aron can, however, share there’s already “one version” of a script written. While listing the probability of the first version of the script being approved to run, he stated,

“It’s being decided right now. I’m not sure when we’re going to do it — this year or next year. One version has been written, but whether that’s the one we make or not, I don’t know. We’ll all see it together. We’ll try to live up to your expectations when the time comes.”

Further in the interview, when asked if he saw the Saturday Night Live parody with comedian Chloe Fineman, Aron admitted that he did and “thought it wonderful.” The father of two added that he would prefer the comedy sketch show poke fun at AMC rather than a competitor because it brings his company more attention from the public.

“I thought it was wonderful. I actually thought our commercial was better than their parody. But I’ll tell you how I decided whether I liked it or didn’t. If ‘SNL’ had done that for any other theater chain, would I have been upset? The answer is, yeah. If they had done that for someone else’s movie theaters, I would have been crazed out of my mind,” he said. “Similarly, I don’t know if you were watching the Oscars, but the first gag in Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue was to Nicole Kidman, about how she’d been released from an AMC movie theater. That’s the highest compliment we can be paid. That says our commercial hit the American zeitgeist.”

Later, Aron revealed if he still kept in contact with Kidman over the years. To demonstrate how close he is to Kidman, Aron shared that in honor of Kidman receiving a Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute, AMC will be sponsoring the event. He stated,

“She’s happy to hear it. I’ll share this with you. On June 10, Nicole Kidman is being honored by the American Film Institute and getting its 49th Life Achievement Award. AMC is going to be a major sponsor of that gala in great tribute to the First Lady of AMC, Nicole Kidman. Becoming associated with her has been one of the smartest marketing decisions that I’ve been a part of for the last 40 years.”

Since the ad’s debut in September 2021, it has generated over 842,000 views on AMC’s YouTube page. In addition to the previous results, the commercial has also been viewed by many others because it has reportedly played at about 600 AMC theaters in the United States and nine European countries.

No additional details have been released at this time.