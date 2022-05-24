A witness is disputing Amber Heard’s claim that Johnny Depp was violent at a trailer park amid a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits.

Morgan Night claims he was at the Hicksville Trailer Palace in Joshua Tree, California, the night Heard claimed Depp became jealous and grabbed someone’s arm in 2013.

Night, a former owner of the now-hotel for a decade, said it began as an artists’ retreat destination. Hicksville Trailer Palace is now considered a recreational getaway for social gatherings and activities and is known for attracting celebrities, such as Lana Del Rey, according to its website.

Morgan tells jurors he began building the Hicksville Trailer Palace in 2009, but sold it in 2020 due to some health issues.#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/4RAtgoRnuG — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 24, 2022

Night: I wanted a place to get away and work on film projects outside of Los Angeles … It became too expensive as just an artist retreat. I decided, before it was done, to make a hotel as well.#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/8vI8Ku60fz — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 24, 2022

Night was the then-owner and was present the night of the incident in question, which allegedly took place around a fire pit. Night said he never saw Depp get physical with anyone whenever he saw him at the trailer palace. In total, he said he interacted with the party, mostly Depp, for about 45 minutes to an hour throughout the course of the night. Night also admitted he was not with the group the entire night.

Earlier in his testimony, Night said Depp appeared to be “kind of cowering and seemed almost afraid” during a fight between him and Heard.

"He was kind of cowering and seemed almost afraid…"

Morgan Night describes fight between #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp at Hicksville. pic.twitter.com/izs94tQqf5 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 24, 2022

During the fight, Night alleged Heard yelled at Depp.

"She started yelling at him. I didn't want to hear it, honestly because it was really triggering. I've been in emotionally abusive relationships before…" Objection. Sidebar. Former owner of Hicksville Trailer Palace describing #AmberHeard yelling at #JohnnDepp. pic.twitter.com/5eUdZAVF0Z — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 24, 2022

Night: I was speaking with Mr. Depp, just one-on-one … and Miss Heard came over and said, 'I want to talk to you,' and seemed really upset about something … She started yelling at him. And I didn't want to hear it. Honestly it was really triggering.#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/PIsV3BzOLd — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 24, 2022

Night also said both Depp and Heard appeared intoxicated at the party, which included about 10-12 people total.

Night: (On whether Heard and Depp were intoxicated) His head would kind of sway a little bit back and forth … He was much less sharp than he was at the beginning of the night … When she was angry at him, it seemed like she was intoxicated. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/reBYRHhV1g — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 24, 2022

A tweet from Night’s Twitter account was also pointed out by Heard’s lawyer, on cross-examination, with Night writing, “I was with them all night. Amber was the one acting all jealous and crazy.”

Heard previously testified that Depp allegedly grabbed a woman’s wrist and twisted it, threatening to break it, after he got jealous at her touching Heard, Daily Mail reports. Heard also alleged Depp sexually abused her shortly after that by performing a cavity search.

The court battle, unfolding in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, centers on an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims are false and are referenced in the piece.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.