Amber Heard details alleged sexual abuse by Johnny Depp

Heard described another time where she took MDMA with Depp on a plane ride and he allegedly attacked a stewardess.

Content warning: the article contains descriptions of alleged sexual violence and domestic abuse some readers may find disturbing.

Actor Amber Heard is detailing alleged sexual abuse by Johnny Depp, in what she described as a “cavity search” for drugs, amid her testimony at a trial of dueling defmation lawsuits between the celebrities.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation for $50 million for alleged false domestic abuse claims she made against him that he says hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

The trial, unfolding in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, is being live-streamed on the Law & Crime Network YouTube channel.

Heard appeared emotional while talking about Depp allegedly doing a “cavity search” of her body for his cocaine during one argument.

“I was wondering how I, somebody who didn’t do cocaine and was against it … that was, in and of itself, causing problems in our relationship … how could I hide? Why would I hide his drugs?” she said.

“He was telling me, ‘we’re going to conduct a cavity search, shall we?’ Just shoved his fingers inside me,” Heard said.

In another instance, Heard alleged Depp was howling and held his dog outside the window of a moving car.

#AmberHeard recalled the time #JohnnyDepp was allegedly "howling" and holding his dog out of the window of a moving car. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/bzNL7NSj0O — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 4, 2022

Heard alleged that on another occasion, she did MDMA with Depp on a plane ride.

Heard: (On a plane ride with Depp to Russia) I did MDMA with him on the plane, which was as stupid as it sounds … I thought, 'Maybe I don't have to be the Lesbian Camp Counselor all the time,' as he would say. Maybe I can be the fun girlfriend.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/OARvgtT6jD — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 4, 2022

But Heard said things got nasty on this flight when Depp allegedly attacked a stewardess for believing she was hitting on Heard. Heard alleged Depp grabbed the person’s wrist and threatened to break it.

Heard: Johnny grabs her hand and tells her not to touch me. She kind of reacts like she's defending herself and trying to clarify. And he grabbed her wrist and slammed it down on the table and told her he could break her wrist.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/V8BoEi4UJp — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 4, 2022

The flight attendant had allegedly also taken the drug with the couple, Heard said.

#AmberHeard alleged that #JohnnyDepp had threatened to break a flight attendant's wrist who the former couple did MDMA with while on a flight to Russia. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/x9jBheziW9 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 4, 2022

Heard also alleged a time when Depp knocked her in the face, and testified to wanting Depp to recognize what he’d done.

Heard: At some point Johnny knocks me in the face. I don't remember feeling pain or awareness in my nose … I just remember wanting him to realize what had happened.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/XaXmEthmAf — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 4, 2022

Heard said she believed Depp was the love of her life at one point, but that he had another side to him that was “awful.”

Heard: I felt like he recognized me and I recognized him and there was something there. That he was the love of my life. And he was. But he was also this other thing. He was also this other thing, and that other thing was awful.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/WN2WtOCFVJ — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 4, 2022

Following the alleged abuse, Heard said what she wanted most was for Depp to apologize.

Heard: As embarrassing as it is, I remember just wanting Johnny to say sorry. It's so stupid, but, like, the emotional part. I just wanted him to acknowledge that he could hurt me. I wanted it to be OK. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/ghvdTZ7ohn — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 4, 2022

Earlier in her testimony, Heard testified that the trial thus far has been the most painful experience of her life. She alleged the first time Depp struck her was by slapping her after she laughed at the name of his tattoo, which she thought was a joke.

At the center of Depp’s current lawsuit is a Washington Post op-ed that Heard penned in 2018, in which she describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard doesn’t name Depp in the article, but Depp claims the piece nevertheless implied him as the abuser. Heard made previous domestic abuse allegations against Depp in 2016, something he says is referenced in the article.

A major focus of the trial has been the topic of domestic violence, with Heard maintaining she was abused by Depp, but Depp claiming just the opposite: he was abused by her, and not the other way around.

Last week, Depp wrapped up his four-day-long testimony, with Tuesday representing Depp’s team resting its case.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.