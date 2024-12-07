Wynonna Judd’s weight loss journey, explored

Born in Ashland, Kentucky, on May 30, 1964, Wynonna Judd (known by her stage name Wynonna) is a country music singer and former member of the country music duo The Judds with her late mother, Naomi. She is also the half-sister of Where the Heart Is actress, Ashley Judd.

Wynonna’s career began way back in 1992, and she’s gone on to become one of the most recognizable and acclaimed country musicians in the genre’s history. Awards she’s won include Best New Country Artist at the 1992 Billboard Music Awards, Concert of the Year at the 1993 Playboy Awards, and Top Female Artist at the 1994 Academy of Country Music Awards. She was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022 as a member of The Judds.

At 60, she’s looking better than ever, but she hasn’t always been in the shape she is now. Wynonna has struggled with her weight since the birth of her two children in the mid-1990s.

In late 2010, Wynonna unveiled her new look after an impressive 55-pound weight loss journey that saw her drop five dress sizes. At the time, she spoke to People about why she decided to lose weight.

In March of 2010, doctors found blood clots in Wynonna’s lungs — a complication from surgery she underwent to repair damage to her stomach muscles. Four months later, in July, she was involved in a nasty car accident in Salt Lake City when she was in the city for a show. Those two health scares made her “more determined than ever to commit to a healthier lifestyle.”

How did Wynonna Judd lose so much weight?

Wynonna’s healthier lifestyle includes a treatment called brain state conditioning. The process helps patients feel less inclined to resort to eating during stressful situations. Having found it massively helpful, Wynonna said, “My weight was a symptom and not the problem. I used food to soothe and reward, and I don’t do that anymore.”

She also explained that she changed the kind of groceries she buys and that her pantry looks completely different from how it used to. Wynonna explained, “Very seldom will you see donuts in my house because I can eat a box. It’s like a chip; I can’t eat just one.”

Additionally, Wynonna began taking daily walks on the land around her huge home in Leipers Fork, Tennessee. She explained she “can walk up the hill behind my house without puking.”

Her weight loss allowed her to do something she’d always wanted: Pole dancing. Wynonna said of the experience, “I went to my first club in Vegas and danced on the pole with friends! I feel more alive.” It also enabled her to change her wardrobe. Wynonna, who now regularly wears jeans and low-cut tops, said, “If you look at old Judd photos I was hiding in turtlenecks and coats.” Her wardrobe also includes lingerie, and she said, “I went into a lingerie store for the first time where I didn’t feel embarrassed. I left feeling like Miss America!”

Impressively, Wynonna has maintained her weight loss, as evidenced by the photos she posted on Instagram from her recent tour and appearance at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 Medallion Ceremony in Nashville. We wish her well for the future.

