‘Yeah!’ by Usher release date, confirmed

Amidst the pulse-pounding football game being played between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers during last night’s Super Bowl, acclaimed R&B performer Usher took center stage during the halftime show and delivered an unforgettable sequence of his best anthems. And while the entire extravaganza was one you wouldn’t want to miss, folks are specifically focusing on a handful of songs he performed.

Throughout his career, the 45-year-old songwriter has crafted a lineup of ear-soothing hits — including “My Way,” “Burn,” and “You Make Me Wanna…” Attention has forever remained consistent on the iconic hit “Yeah!,” which Usher performed last night at the Super Bowl with fellow collaborators Lil Jon and Ludacris.

In the aftermath of the eye-popping performance from the fan-favorite trio, music aficionados and Usher fanatics all across the globe are interested to take a stroll down memory lane and uncover when exactly “Yeah!” was first released to the masses.

When was “Yeah!” originally released?

Believe it or not, many eagle-eyed viewers watching the Super Bowl at home (along with the thousands of fans in attendance) might not have even been born when the hip hop song first hit the music charts. With that being said, “Yeah!” was originally released back in 2004, with the anthem serving as the lead single of Usher’s Confessions album.

In the months following its initial release, Shrek 2 and The Incredibles were dominating the box office, the New England Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVIII, and Facebook experienced its launch — so it’s clear that 2004 was chock-full of goodies that register as total nostalgia in the modern day. And while Usher had already built a reputation of establishing a variety of hits, “Yeah!” undoubtedly helped to skyrocket his popularity.