When it comes to viral sensations, few have made as big a splash as Bhad Bhabie, whose birth name is Danielle Bregoli.

Recommended Videos

Over the years, people have speculated about Bhabie’s ethnicity for a variety of reasons. Some fans have assumed she might be part African-American due to her style, music influences, and use of AAVE. As such, she’s been on the receiving end of cultural appropriation claims; however, Bhabie’s heritage is a lot different from what many expect.

Bhad Bhabie’s rise to fame

Born on March 26, 2003, in Boynton Beach, Florida, Danielle Bregoli rose to fame at just 13 years old after her now-iconic appearance on Dr. Phil. Since then, she’s transformed herself into a rapper, influencer, and entrepreneur, earning millions along the way. Since her viral debut, she’s released hit singles like “Hi Bich” and “Gucci Flip Flops,” proving she’s more than just a one-hit-wonder. She also opened an OnlyFans page just a few days before her 18th birthday and earned over $16 million in her first month on the site. Despite her success, Bhabie has often faced criticism and curiosity about her background.

What is her ethnicity?

Rising to fame with her infamous “Cash Me Ousside” moment on Dr. Phil, Bhabie quickly transitioned to a music career and became a social media star; however, what often reels in the public, are Bhabie’s controversial moments. Along with fame comes curiosity, and one question fans often ask is: what is Bhad Bhabie’s ethnicity? In an interview with Fader, she addressed questions about her ethnicity head-on, saying she doesn’t try to “act” a certain way, but is simply being herself. “You cannot act a certain color,” she said. “Do not tell me I’m acting Black… How I act is me.”

She has also addressed misconceptions, confirming her ethnic background as Jewish and Italian. Her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, is of Italian descent, while her father, Ira Peskowitz, is Jewish with Ashkenazi roots. This combination makes Bhabie a mix of Italian and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.

It’s worth noting that she was raised primarily by her mother after her parents separated when she was a toddler. This upbringing has influenced her perspective and personality, which she’s never been shy about sharing. True to her bold personality, Bhabie doesn’t hold back when discussing her identity. She’s confident in who she is and doesn’t feel the need to conform to anyone else’s expectations. In interviews, she’s spoken about growing up in a predominantly Black neighborhood and how that shaped her worldview, music, and identity. “I’m just being me,” she once said in response to criticism about her style and accent.

In today’s world, where identity is often dissected and debated, it’s no surprise that fans are curious about Bhabie’s roots. Her being Italian and Ashkenazi Jewish might not have been what some fans expected, but it’s a key part of what makes her unique. Ultimately, understanding her background helps fans see her as more than just a viral sensation or a polarizing figure. While she’s no stranger to controversy, her ability to stay true to herself has played a big role in her continued success. Bhad Bhabie has turned her 15 minutes of fame into a career that keeps people talking, and isn’t that what being a cultural phenomenon is all about?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy