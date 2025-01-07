‘You disgusting person’: A former ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winner just had the most awful take you can imagine to The Vivienne’s shocking death

Drag queens being catty towards one another comes with the territory and RuPaul’s Drag Race is powered by this mean girl energy, with contestants trading barbs as they battle for victory. But, for the most part, this is all for show, and even amongst “enemies” there are some lines you simply do not cross.

Recommended Videos

Well King Tyra (aka Tyra Sanchez or just Tyra, real name James William Ross IV), winner of Drag Race season 2, not only just crossed that line, but horrified the entire drag scene and forever cemented her status as a pariah and all-around horrible human being.

On Jan. 5 the drag scene was stunned and saddened by the announcement of The Vivienne’s death, the charismatic and much-loved winner of Drag Race UK season one. The community united to pay tribute and grieve, but Tyra decided this was the perfect moment to gloat.

The disgraced drag queen dredged up a five-year-old post from The Vivienne about the drama surrounding the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5. In it, the late performer mocked Tyra for her failed attempt to ruin the season by spoiling the winner (Shea Couleé) after Netflix accidentally spoiled it too in a YouTube thumbnail, effectively stealing Tyra’s thunder. At the time, Tyra described the move as payback for Drag Race producers failing to stand up for her against racist viewers.

“Bet Tyra was fuming when she Realised Netflix Spoiled the win Too. Sorry gal. You Tried though,” said The Vivienne in 2020. Tyra had clearly been stewing over the fairly innocuous tweet for all these years, taking The Vivienne’s death as her chance to deliver the ultimate, most despicable clap back possible. “Yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium,” she responded, generating unanimous backlash and disgust.

Yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium. https://t.co/DGSYkRovzJ — Tyra (@thatdamntyra) January 5, 2025

Jaws collectively hit the floor at this impossibly cruel response. The comments were exactly what you’d expect, calling Tyra out for being a trash person.

The wrong one has died.

Viv is deeply loved and has such a beautiful legacy. Nobody loves Tyra, and why would they? — Sare 🍓 (@RoseNyborg) January 6, 2025

Others dubbed her “cold-hearted,” which is difficult to disagree with.

This was my favorite comment! People are calling her disgusting and other things but she’s just being herself. You pointed out exactly what this was, twisted, cold hearted and disappointing — Canadian King (@yyzbottom) January 6, 2025

And why would a five-year-old post even bother someone this much?

She’s just trying to make publicity. It’s pathetic that she would attack someone after they die. It shows who she really is, and erbody wonders why she’s not welcomed in many spaces… — Jacob (@opalmorningstar) January 6, 2025

And when it comes to cutting barbs, there’s nothing plainer than visual proof that Tyra was already persona non grata:

This is you alone at Drag Con…this will also be you for the rest of your life. Not even misery would want your company pic.twitter.com/NSmH5yFsNZ — suspiria (@TomRidyard_) January 6, 2025

But hey, when you’re in a hole, why not keep digging? Doubtless conscious that on Elon Musk’s X engagement equals a payout, Tyra just kept pouring gasoline onto the fire. Season 13 runner-up Kandy Muse rightly described her as a “disgusting person” prompting Tyra to respond “prepare your funeral.”

Threat received. Prepare your funeral. — Tyra (@thatdamntyra) January 5, 2025

And, after Kandy quite understandably blocked her, Tyra took this as “running scared” rather than simply not wanting to spend any more time interacting with toxicity.

Bitch don’t spit out threats and then run scared. You stated on sight. Run me mine. pic.twitter.com/kb6Jizw83n — Tyra (@thatdamntyra) January 5, 2025

And finally — inevitably — Tyra pulled out the old puppet master defense, claiming that posting things that make everyone conclude you’re a hateful person nobody in their right mind would ever want to hire, befriend or socialize with makes her feel great about herself.

She’s dead. Rotting. Sending me all the hate in the world won’t bring her back. But do as you must. Because of you the tweet has reached over 25k individuals. Thanks for the much needed attention that I oh so desperately needed 🙄 pic.twitter.com/NqFeOebgC6 — Tyra (@thatdamntyra) January 6, 2025

At this point, it’s worth pointing out that Tyra appears to suffer from a severe lack of self-control and has been wrapped up in multiple controversies and legal troubles over the years, including being banned from RuPaul’s DragCon LA in 2018 after being accused of making terrorist threats against the event. In 2023, she was involved in a minor traffic incident, during which she threatened to shoot the police officer attending, leading to a bizarre dildo-related protest that then resulted in her arrest.

As a coda to this portrait of a damaged, aggressive, and deeply unpleasant person, Tyra is apparently a “devout Christian.” If that is the case — and honestly we’re struggling to see anything remotely Christian in her words and actions — perhaps she needs to head back to Sunday School and be reminded of the whole “turning the other cheek” thing.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy